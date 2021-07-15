What's new

In the first half of 2021, China's economic growth rate was 12.7%. In the first half of the year, China's GDP was 8.23 trillion US dollars.

shi12jun

shi12jun

On July 15, the National Bureau of Statistics released the domestic economic performance data for the first half of the year. According to preliminary calculations, the gross domestic product in the first half of the year was 5,326.7 trillion yuan (US$8.23 trillion), which was a 12.7% increase year-on-year at comparable prices, a decrease of 5.6 percentage points from the first quarter; the two-year average growth rate was 5.3%, compared with the two-year average growth rate. In the first quarter, it accelerated by 0.3 percentage points. In terms of quarters, the first quarter increased by 18.3% year-on-year, and the two-year average growth was 5.0%; the second quarter increased by 7.9%, and the two-year average growth was 5.5%.
 
letsrock

I wonder how much the GDP rate is at current prices not comparable prices. I am gussing it will come close to 9 trillion USD> My estimation is that this year china gdp will be 18 trillion usd at current prices.
 
shi12jun

shi12jun

Mainland China this yearGDP should be between US$17.5 trillion and US$18 trillion. If Hong Kong and Macau's GDP are included, China's GDP will be over US$18 trillion.
 
CIA Mole

CIA Mole

shi12jun said:
On July 15, the National Bureau of Statistics released the domestic economic performance data for the first half of the year. According to preliminary calculations, the gross domestic product in the first half of the year was 5,326.7 trillion yuan (US$8.23 trillion), which was a 12.7% increase year-on-year at comparable prices, a decrease of 5.6 percentage points from the first quarter; the two-year average growth rate was 5.3%, compared with the two-year average growth rate. In the first quarter, it accelerated by 0.3 percentage points. In terms of quarters, the first quarter increased by 18.3% year-on-year, and the two-year average growth was 5.0%; the second quarter increased by 7.9%, and the two-year average growth was 5.5%.
so where do people get those 8% and higher growth rates
 
