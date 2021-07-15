In the first half of 2021, China's economic growth rate was 12.7%. In the first half of the year, China's GDP was 8.23 trillion US dollars.

On July 15, the National Bureau of Statistics released the domestic economic performance data for the first half of the year. According to preliminary calculations, the gross domestic product in the first half of the year was 5,326.7 trillion yuan (US$8.23 trillion), which was a 12.7% increase year-on-year at comparable prices, a decrease of 5.6 percentage points from the first quarter; the two-year average growth rate was 5.3%, compared with the two-year average growth rate. In the first quarter, it accelerated by 0.3 percentage points. In terms of quarters, the first quarter increased by 18.3% year-on-year, and the two-year average growth was 5.0%; the second quarter increased by 7.9%, and the two-year average growth was 5.5%.