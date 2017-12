If it had been Kerala , west Bengal or AssamThese cow piss drinkers would have been slaughtered.BTW , I feel ashamed ,that i can't do Anything ,These events are filling more and more hatred in my heart and mind for those filthy cow piss drinkersIn near future I will pay a visit to that land filth cow piss drinkers even before Myanmar and IsraelCalm down my brothers calm downIn the name of Allah SWT revenge will be taken Inshallah Amen !!!!!!!!