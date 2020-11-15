What's new

In Sri Lanka, India’s loss, China’s gain

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
6,212
21
15,076
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
The Modi government’s ‘Neighbourhood Policy’ does not seem to be working with the Rajapaksas

1613935926653.png


At a cabinet meeting chaired by Sri Lankan President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa on February 1, Sri Lanka abruptly scrapped the Colombo Port East Container Terminal project with India and Japan, delivering a body blow to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s much touted ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy that has been unable to forestall the re-entry of China into the Indo-Sri Lankan theatre; or, for that matter, in the rest of the ‘neighbourhood.’

The project was announced by President Gotabhaya himself on January 13 in the presence of India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who was visiting Colombo. What changed between January 13 and February 1? And why did India’s foreign policy mandarins not see this coming?

For detailed analysis follow the link below.
www.deccanherald.com

In Sri Lanka, India’s loss, China’s gain

At a cabinet meeting chaired by Sri Lankan President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa on February 1, Sri Lanka abruptly scrapped the Colombo Port East Container Terminal project with India and Japan, delivering a body blow to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s much touted ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy that has...
www.deccanherald.com
 
hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
16,093
-21
21,975
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
India is a headache for all South Asia

The entire region knows of the bubbling hatred within India

No one wants to give India any undue influence or presence


I will say it again, China is doing all South Asia a favour by confronting and punishing india
 
