As some of you would know me by now. I'm as anti-Hindutva as it gets. I am. Not only at an ideological level, but also in many practical matters like who I prefer socializing with in real life. Although many of my friends and contacts in India are what would clearly fall under the category of "Sanghi," it is something I didn't choose about them. You can't really choose all your friends in the real world according to their ideology. Anyone who does that (my salutes to them), but I can't be asas such individuals.I am as leftist liberal person as possible in the mould of say, Mani Shankar Aiyar, Navjot Singh Sidhu, or Arundhati Roy, etc. But, that does not mean I endorse everything they say or do, and they would endorse everything of mine. I have also been affiliated with Congress party of India for a very long time, but only to a certain faction within the party which is directly connected to Sonia Gandhi ji and Rahul Gandhi himself. Again, they will not endorse any of my statements or positions (why should they, anyone who thinks that they should, is going nuts!) My views are absolutely my own and not really representative of the party.So,This is easy to answer. I am opposed to all the coercive measures being taken against Muslims in India, including CAB/NRC etc. I had contributed my own money for Shaheen Bagh protests (although I am not in India) as I think it was a very just cause. I also opposed the scrapping of Article 370 by Modi government in Kashmir. It was a violation of the rights of Kashmiris, which is protected as per UN Charter of 1948. This unilateral move by Modi has destabilized the entire region greatly., only because I have studied this problem very deeply (also, during my MA degree in international relations long ago). I think their demands are valid, and should be protected as per Indian Constitution as well as international law agreements.. But I am also a realist who like to see other persons' point of view. I believe there is a war going on in Kashmir, and in wars, it is stupid to think that only your country and government is telling the truth, and the other side isn't. Someone here from Pakistan mentioned to me about the good deeds of Hafiz Saeed in that country,and I was willing to give it open thoughts. That doesn't mean I endorse Hafiz Saeed.The point I am trying to make is very simple: just one single person (Hindu or Muslim) can be incredibly complex if they have a past academic history, or experiences living and working in many countries. I have been fortunate enough to travel/work/and live in more than 60 countries in my life including US/UK/many European countries/CIS countries/Africa/ME/SE Asia (that's a real number, and I don't recall the exact number of countries I have been to, without having to look up.) I believe travel broadens your mind a lot. That could be why some of my views sound as how you all guys like to put it, "different." But let me assure you, I am 100% Indian, and a Hindu at that (although I don't follow the religion, and completely non-practicing). I don't even believe in God although I have studied all major religions including Islam and Christianity.Sorry about this long essay (I would myself hate to read my own speech so much). But I am getting sick and tired of all thecoming at me. It's derailing every single thread where I liek to participate. Today itself I got trolled by one jackass who seems to be a Pakistani based in USA. It was very mean-spirited of him to waste another person's time in such a crude manner. Although I have ignored him now, it has left a bad taste in my mouth related to this forum. I came to participate in discussions, and maybe I will do in future. But I am not going to suffer a single troll like that one again.--Despite such a long rant about me, the intention of this essay is concerning others. It is more a form of communication to all the moderators and active users from both the countries. You need to realize one very important thing: not all Hindu posters from India think alike.That, all Hindus are Sanghis, and hate Muslims, and want to genocide them. That is simply not correct. Hindus aren't this giant monolith in India who all think exactly alike. Some of us hate Narendra Modi more than Kashmiris do.If you all want to create an echo chamber where all Hindu Indians supposedly support Narendra Modi, be my guest. I will want nothing to do with that. Another Indian Muslim user just asked me whether I am connected with Rishi, a troll of BJP IT cell, here is my answer. "Yes, I know him personally. I have met him once or twice." But that don't mean squat.Having said this, I have met some really cool posters here, from both countries, who can understand the fact that Indian Hindu posters can have diverse opinions. And they respectfully state their positions, and we have some nice discussions.So, basically another part of my complaint is against some of the Pakistani posters here who generalize all Indian Hindus as Sanghis, or radical Hindutvadis. Well, no one is stopping from thinking that as it is really convenient, and we all love convenience in our lives rather than be confronted by something which shocks our world view (many Indians have worse notions about Pakistanis, so I am willing to understand your position). But, then it really reflects ignorance on your part, especially if you are unwilling to change your views. You know what happens with stuck cement? If you have not met amazing persons from India like me, it's your loss. No one from India owes you any explanation. Just like none of you owe any explanations to Hindutvadi trolls of India. It is up to each individual whether or not they want to learn new views of the other side with an open mind. No one will/can force you to do it.I will just keep this post handy just in case someone in future blabbers about my "false flag" status, whether I am "trolling", or whatever. I don't owe anyone any explanation.Nor does any Hindu Indian poster here. Everyone can have their own independent views. Not only in this forum but in real life as well.The only question is: are you willing to accept and embrace the diversity of opinions in your personal life? I hope you do.