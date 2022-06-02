What's new

In Singapore, a Chicken Ban Is a Serious Threat

In Singapore, a Chicken Ban Is a Serious Threat​



Analysis by Daniel Moss | Bloomberg
June 1, 2022 at 12:29 a.m. EDT

1654151374010.png

A set of chicken rice is prepared at Boon Tong Kee restaurant in Singapore, on Friday, June 8, 2018. Singapore is one of most exciting cities in Asia for food, with a culture that embraced Chinese, Malay and Indian influences long before it got around to discovering the culinary delights of France, Italy and the rest of Europe. Bloomberg asked top chefs where they go out to eat in Singapore - Boon Tong Kee was chosen by Spanish chef Joan Roca, whose El Celler de Can Roca in Girona is a two-time winner of the World’s Best Restaurant award, and Cedric Vongerichten of Perry St restaurant, New York. (Bloomberg)





It feels like Singapore has only just switched from combating the pandemic, with some of the developed world’s strictest curbs, to plunging headlong into a fight against inflation. The central bank tightened policy three times since late last year.

Now, the highly urbanized island that imports most of what it eats has a front-row seat to food nationalism. Neighboring Malaysia, from which Singapore gets a third of its poultry, is banning chicken exports starting Wednesday, citing domestic shortages and price spikes. While the imminent embargo is often framed as dour news for fans of hawker-center dishes like chicken rice, more consequential risks lurk in the background.

Singapore gets many of its building blocks of modern life from its northern neighbor: power, water, labor and food. While the government has worked hard over the years to reduce dependence on agricultural imports, with kale farms inside former industrial warehouses and fisheries springing up on vacant lots, food security is a long term project. The more protectionist, politically contested world we now inhabit brings real challenges for Singapore.

Not only does the city-state need to worry about availability of supplies — as it did during border closures early in the pandemic — but how lower stocks will accelerate rapid price increases that have affected every corner of life, from fuel and electricity bills to rent and groceries. Channel News Asia, a local network, recently profiled a family that cut shower time in half because of climbing utility costs.

Core inflation is the highest in a decade. The full impact of the ban isn’t yet apparent. On Saturday afternoon, the poultry section at a Cold Storage supermarket on Orchard Road had been cleaned out. By contrast, the shelves at a Fairprice supermarket in the northern suburb of Punggol were full Sunday afternoon — the bulk of chicken from Malaysia. Still, it was hard to miss the sign urging shoppers to purchase no more than required, consider protein substitutes, and be patient and responsible, while the store works on securing more stock.

The government also says it has built up critical supplies of food and there is no need to panic. (Other sources of chicken include Brazil, Australia and the US.) It’s clear that any potential shortage is a small part of a larger battle. “This time it is chicken, next time it may be something else,” Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong told reporters Friday. “We have to be prepared for this. It’s a very unsettled world and inflation is a problem, cost of living is a problem but in the scheme of things, many more disruptive things can happen than just some price adjustments. And we are seeing some of that now.”

Malaysia, for its part, is facing the toxic mix of rising demand as feed and fertilizer costs soar, thanks to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Chicken farmers claim they are being squeezed and will have to scale back production. Poultry isn’t a big export, but if the government adopted the same tactics for more significant products, like palm oil, the consequences would be much more severe. That doesn’t bode well for buyers of the country’s fish and vegetables.

Nor is Malaysia the only culprit of protectionism in the region. India plans to restrict sugar exports after barring wheat sales, and Indonesia blocked — then unblocked — foreign exports of palm oil. Thailand’s premier says his country should join forces with Vietnam to jointly raise rice prices to buttress their bargaining power.

 
Export Body Casts Doubt on Thailand-Vietnam Rice Cartel Plan​


By Sebastian Strangio
May 31, 2022

1654152167091.png


Last week, a Thai official said that Thailand and Vietnam were considering forming a cartel in order to raise rice prices and increase farmer income.

Yesterday, a Thai export body questioned a proposal by Thailand and Vietnam to form a rice export cartel that would pool their combined market share in order to support farmers and manage rising production costs.

The proposed export pact was announced by a Thai government spokesperson after agriculture officials from the two nations met on the sidelines of a farms expo in Bangkok.

Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said in a statement that the price of the staple “has been low for more than 20 years while the cost of production has been increasing,” Reuters reported. The aim of the partnership was “to raise rice prices, increase farmer income, and increase bargaining power in the global market,” Thanakorn added.

Thailand and Vietnam are the world’s second and third biggest rice exporters after India, representing around 26 percent of global exports, and any coordinated move to form a price cartel could have significant flow-on effects on the global rice market, especially given the rising global prices for basic commodities prompted by the war in Ukraine. The announcement came amid a glut in the global rice market with rice prices in India falling to a five-year low due to the depreciating rupee and ample supplies in the world’s top rice exporting nations.

But Chookiat Ophaswongse, the honorary president of Thailand’s Rice Exporters Association, told Reuters that the idea was poorly conceived. Given that they lack market predominance, if Thailand and Vietnam raised prices in a coordinated way, he said, price-sensitive buyers would simply flock to alternative suppliers, such as India, which is responsible for around 40 percent of global rice exports. “Politicians don’t understand the rice market and did not discuss this with the association,” Chookiat said.

In a similar vein, Nguyen Ngoc Nam of Vietnam’s food association also poured cold water on the plan, telling Reuters that the aim of the talks with Thailand was not price control but food security. “It’s not reasonable to talk about raising or controlling rice prices at this time when the global food price is on the rise,” Nam said.

These mixed messages suggest a degree of uncertainty as to how serious the Thai-Vietnamese plan is, and whether it will come to anything. But such a cartel, should it eventuate, would reflect the increasing tendency of governments to intervene in the workings of the market in order to achieve national objectives, such as to control prices or to maintain domestic political stability.

In Southeast Asia, the most recent example of this resurgent protectionism has been provided by the government of Indonesia, which imposed export restrictions on both coal and palm oil – in the latter case, amounting to a blanket ban – in order to control the domestic prices of electricity and cooking oil. Malaysia has also halted chicken exports, due to domestic shortages and rising prices, leading to likely shortages in import-dependent Singapore.

As global prices continue to rise against the backdrop of the turmoil in eastern Europe, we can no doubt expect to see further similar government interventions in the months to come.

Indonesia has issued palm oil export permits for nearly 180,000 t - official​

CONTRIBUTOR
Bernadette Christina Munthe Reuters


PUBLISHED
JUN 2, 2022 12:07AM EDT

JAKARTA, June 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia, has issued export permits for 179,464 tonnes of palm oil as of June 2, a senior trade ministry official said on Thursday, after a ban on shipments was lifted last week.

The government has issued 160 export permits to 18 companies for the shipments, said Oke Nurwan of the trade ministry.

Indonesia imposed a three-week export ban from April 28 to control soaring prices of cooking oil, made from palm oil, at home.

While exports have resumed, the government has put in place a obligatory domestic sales requirement for producers where export permits will only be granted if they have sold a portion of their products to the local market.


The government expected to allocated 1 million tonnes of palm oil exports based on domestic sales made during the export stoppage.

So far, permits have been issued for 87,109 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palm oil and 90,255 tonnes of RBD olein, while the rest were issued for cooking oil, according to trade ministry data provided by Oke.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

 

