In Singapore, 40 per cent of water supply comes from recycled sewage

The city state uses a system that transforms sewage into water so clean it is fit for human consumption while reducing ocean pollution

Recycled waste water can now meet 40 per cent of Singapore’s water demand – a figure that’s expected to rise to 55 per cent by 20

The Bedok NEWater plant in Singapore uses reverse osmosis to treat waste water. Photo: AFP

A tank for processed used water storage is seen at the Bedok NEWater plant in Singapore in July. Photo: AFP

Equipment for the reverse osmosis treatment on used water is seen at the Bedok NEWater plant in Singapore. Photo: AFP