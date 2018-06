Solomon2 said: ↑



In Show of Support, Tens of Thousands of Iranians Tell Twitter: #WeStandWithIsrael

Iranians show support for Israel on Twitter under the hashtag #WeSupportIsrael. Photo: Screen capture. ​





According to Israel’s Foreign Ministry, the hashtag #WeStandWithIsrael was featured in tens of thousands of tweets written by Iranians who took part in a campaign to separate their opinions of Israel from that of the strongly anti-Israel Iranian regime.



Sharona Avginsaz, the Foreign Ministry Persian-language digital-media manager, told Mako news that the “Israel in Persian” Twitter page has been gaining serious steam, with approximately 60,000 followers, despite the fact that the Twitter social-media platform is actually banned in Iran.



“Most of the Iranian people oppose the regime and its policies towards Israel, and Iranians are always writing to us that they love Israel—that they do not want their regime to use their money to bolster Hamas and Hezbollah,” Avginsaz told Mako.



Iran and Israel maintained good relations prior to the 1979 Islamic Revolution.



“The Iranian people are victims of a cruel and tyrannical regime that denies them vital water,” said Netanyahu. “Israel stands with the people of Iran.”



“Now, Israel also has water challenges. We’ve developed cutting-edge technologies to address them,” he explained.



LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL!!!!!!

I actually posted this same photo as a joke over in the iran forums chill section,it certainly got some laughs.

In case you didnt actually realise my zionist friend is that these pathetic idiots are actually part of irans lunatic fringe,they are the "persian nationalists",basically the iranian version of the western alt-right/extreme right/white nationalists etc...,.These jokers hate the iri,islam and arabs,they do however love the shah,america and zionist israel who they see as a natural ally.So basically just a bunch of your typical "wouldnt it be great if we could roll the clock back to XXXX because everything was so much better then" nutters harking back to the days of pahlavis "arab style" dictatorship when iran was the western appointed vassal "policeman of the gulf" as tho this was some sort of iranian golden age[LOL!],pretty pathetic really.