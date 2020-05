In Rural Afghanistan, Taliban Gingerly Welcome Girls Schools

What’s different this time, villagers say, is many of the fighters’ own sisters and daughters are attending.

Habib-ur-Rahman, seen on May 3, runs a girls school from his house in Badikhel village in southeastern Afghanistan.

Some of Rahman’s students on April 1. Several are related to Taliban members. “My brother is a Taliban fighter. … He encouraged me to visit school,” Latifa Khostai (right) said.

Students at Rahman’s school on April 1.