In rare move, Taiwan confirms U.S. Marines' presence for training

In what was reportedly the first such public acknowledgment in 40-plus years, Taiwan’s naval command has confirmed the arrival of U.S. Marines on the island to train Taiwanese forces.Responding to media reports about the Marines’ presence, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry confirmed the move in a short statement on its website Monday.“In order to maintain regional peace and stability, the military and security cooperation and exchanges between Taiwan and the U.S. are proceeding normally,” it said without elaborating.Local media reported the same day that the Marine Raiders, the U.S. branch’s special operations force, began training Taiwanese Marines on Monday in assault boat and speedboat infiltration operations at the Tsoying Naval Base in the city of Kaohsiung.Although American forces have visited Taiwan to help train the island’s military, including for annual training sessions, this was believed to be the first time either Taipei or Washington had publicly confirmed the presence of such U.S. Marines on Taiwanese soil.In June, a video posted to the official Facebook group page of the U.S. Army’s 1st Special Forces Group appeared to show green berets training with Taiwanese forces, but there was no formal confirmation of that training.Monday’s reported kickoff of training was the first military exchange between Taiwanese and foreign military forces since the coronavirus pandemic halted such activities some seven to eight months ago, according to local media.China’s state-run Global Times tabloid also confirmed the news, noting that “the U.S. military’s presence in Taiwan used to be an open secret, and neither side actively gave publicity to related developments.”Monday’s acknowledgement by Taipei comes amid growing rancor and competition between China and the U.S. and fears that this could devolve into conflict — with Taiwan caught in the middle.