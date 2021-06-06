What's new

In Rare Move, China Discloses Oil Imports From Iran

In Rare Move, China Discloses Oil Imports From Iran
By Torkel Nyberg- Jan 20, 2022, 11:00 AM CST
  • Chinese crude import data reflect that it imported crude oil from Iran
  • On Thursday, Chinese customs data, cited by Bloomberg, showed that the world’s top oil buyer imported in December a total of 1.9 million barrels of crude oil from Iran
For the first time in a year, the world’s largest oil importer, China, publicly disclosed data showing it had imported crude oil from Iran, despite the U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil exports.

China has been importing crude from the Islamic Republic all along since the sanctions on Iran entered into force in 2018, when former president Donald Trump quit the so-called nuclear deal. Yet, China has rarely officially admitted it had purchased crude from Iran.

Read Full article: https://oilprice.com/Energy/Crude-Oil/In-Rare-Move-China-Discloses-Oil-Imports-From-Iran.html


EXCLUSIVE China puts 4 mln barrels of Iranian oil into state reserves - source, Vortexa
January 20, 20227:27 PM GMT+8
By Chen Aizhu

Read Full article: https://www.reuters.com/business/en...nto-state-reserves-source-vortexa-2022-01-20/
 
