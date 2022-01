In Rare Move, China Discloses Oil Imports From Iran

By Torkel Nyberg - Jan 20, 2022, 11:00 AM CSTFor the first time in a year, the world’s largest oil importer, China, publicly disclosed data showing it had imported crude oil from Iran, despite the U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil exports.China has been importing crude from the Islamic Republic all along since the sanctions on Iran entered into force in 2018, when former president Donald Trump quit the so-called nuclear deal. Yet, China has rarely officially admitted it had purchased crude from Iran.Read Full article: https://oilprice.com/Energy/Crude-Oil/In-Rare-Move-China-Discloses-Oil-Imports-From-Iran.html January 20, 20227:27 PM GMT+8By Chen AizhuRead Full article: https://www.reuters.com/business/en...nto-state-reserves-source-vortexa-2022-01-20/