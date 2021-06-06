Shotgunner51
In Rare Move, China Discloses Oil Imports From Iran
By Torkel Nyberg- Jan 20, 2022, 11:00 AM CST
China has been importing crude from the Islamic Republic all along since the sanctions on Iran entered into force in 2018, when former president Donald Trump quit the so-called nuclear deal. Yet, China has rarely officially admitted it had purchased crude from Iran.
Read Full article: https://oilprice.com/Energy/Crude-Oil/In-Rare-Move-China-Discloses-Oil-Imports-From-Iran.html
EXCLUSIVE China puts 4 mln barrels of Iranian oil into state reserves - source, Vortexa
January 20, 20227:27 PM GMT+8
By Chen Aizhu
Read Full article: https://www.reuters.com/business/en...nto-state-reserves-source-vortexa-2022-01-20/
