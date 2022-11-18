What's new

In rare appearance, leopards spotted in Islamabad's Saidpur

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
13,144
20
27,834
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1668766531214.png

In a rare appearance close to human habitation, as many as four common Asian leopards Thursday evening intruded on Saidpur village located next to the protected area, and hunted a goat, causing panic among residents.

Geo News reported that announcements were made through mosques requesting people to remain indoors.

The Islamabad Police spokesman said that in case of any emergency, information can be shared at the 15 services.

The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) staff rushed to the spot to ensure the protection of the masses and the endangered wild cats after it received the information that a few leopards were spotted inside Saidpur village at 7:30pm, an IWMB staffer on the ground told APP while sharing details of the incident after a small clip of leopards made the rounds on social media.

The video, only a few seconds long, was made by locals. It showed a leopard and a crowd of locals throwing spotlights at the wild cat.

The IWMB official maintained that he was a resident of Saidpur and had received the information from the IWMB official number.

He said residents had gathered on the spot like "spectators of a fun fair" which was risky as the wild animal could have been provoked by the sounds of hooting and attacked.

He brushed aside media reports of more than half a dozen goats and cows being killed by the wandering leopards, saying they had attacked a single goat and left it after residents created noise to flee the cats.

The IWMB official said the area residents were reluctant to leave the spot so that the leopards could also go back to their habitat.

“I had requested the Islamabad Police mobile on patrol to disperse the gathered crowd but they didn’t pay heed to it and left the spot.”

The leopards, however, left the spot after a while and no person was harmed, he said, adding, “the leopards have not intruded in the human settlement rather humans have encroached into their habitat as the leopard attacked the goats in a newly built dwelling by the residents which are illegal and within the national park.”

When contacted, the Kohsar Police Station officials said that the police troops were deployed on the ground to protect people in Daman-i-Koh which is in Saidpur village’s vicinity.
www.geo.tv

In rare appearance, leopards spotted in Islamabad's Saidpur

Announcements were made through mosques requesting people to remain indoors
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 
That Guy

That Guy

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 29, 2013
12,577
41
16,751
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
"The video, only a few seconds long, was made by locals. It showed a leopard and a crowd of locals throwing spotlights at the wild cat."

*A wild dangerous natural killing machine appears.*

Pakistanis: "I'm gonna go poke its butthole."
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

313ghazi
Margalla Hills National Park becoming thriving habitat for leopards
Replies
8
Views
481
waz
waz
313ghazi
Camera traps show resurgence of leopards in Margala Hills
Replies
10
Views
663
firohot4321
F
ghazi52
'I've never seen a snow leopard in the wild' -- the anthropologist who has spent two decades protecting Pakistan's elusive big cats
Replies
6
Views
603
El Sidd
El Sidd
beijingwalker
Snow leopard population in China's Qinghai province estimated at 1,200
Replies
0
Views
172
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Aspen
2 Persian leopards spotted for first time in Balochistan
Replies
3
Views
1K
newb3e
newb3e

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom