What's new

In Rapistan - Another horror in UP: 55-year-old woman killed for standing up against sexual harassment of her daughters

undercover JIX

undercover JIX

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 6, 2008
7,122
-1
6,402
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Another horror in UP: 55-year-old woman killed for standing up against sexual harassment of her daughters
Mansurpur police station SHO K P Singh said a case was registered against four people -- Akash, Gopi, Binendra, and Rajesh -- who are absconding. A manhunt is on on to catch hold of them
Another horror in UP: 55-year-old woman killed for standing up against sexual harassment of her daughters


PTI

PTI
Published: 27 Oct 2020, 7:00 PM
Engagement: 50
A 55-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by four people for opposing their attempts of sexual harassment against her daughters at Nara village under Mansurpur police station here, police said.

Mansurpur police station SHO K P Singh said a case was registered against four people -- Akash, Gopi, Binendra, and Rajesh -- who are absconding. A manhunt is on on to catch hold of them.
According to the complaint lodged by the family members, it is alleged that the four neighbours were harassing the young women of the family that was bitterly resisted by the mother.

On Monday evening, the four accused entered her house and attacked the woman identified as Sevti Devi (55). She was severely beaten up by the men. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem.
Meanwhile, police raided the residences of all four accused to arrest them but they were not there.

www.nationalheraldindia.com

Another horror in UP: 55-year-old woman killed for standing up against sexual harassment of her daughters

A 55-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by four people for opposing their attempts of sexual harassment against her daughters at Nara village under Mansurpur police station here, police said.
www.nationalheraldindia.com www.nationalheraldindia.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top