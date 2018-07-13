In Punjab, a dalit movement to embrace Dravidian identity

Jalandhar: When E V Ramaswamy started the Self Respect Movement or the Dravidian movement in Madras in 1925, it was as much ‘anti-North India’ and ‘anti-Hindi’ as it was about fighting the caste system and superstition and inculcating self-respect among all. Periyar, as Ramaswamy was better known, would perhaps never have imagined that a Dravidian movement would one day take shape in the extreme northern corner of India. Now, more than 90 years later, many Dalits in Punjab have started embracing what they call their ‘Dravidian identity’. Many of them don’t even know about Periyar and the movement in the 1930s down south, but say they feel the need to define themselves differently. At nearly 32%, Punjab has the highest percentage of Dalits among all states. This new assertion is finding maximum traction among members of the Valmiki community (traditionally involved in scavenging and considered lowest in the caste hierarchy). Although initial attempts to create such an identity in Punjab go back almost 50 years, it was mainly confined to a few activists. The recent Supreme Court order, which many saw as dilution of the SC/ST Act, however, led to a renewed interest on the issue among Punjab Dalits. Punjab Dalits adopt Dravid as surname Punjab Dalits now wear this new identity on their sleeve and describe themselves as ‘Dravidian’ or ‘Anarya’ (non-Arya). Many of them have also started taking on last names like Daitya, Danav, Achhoot and even Rakshas. Even Dravid is being adapted as surname. Given that it is cumbersome to change ones name officially, they do it informally and prefer to be identified by new names. “The SC order and the clash between Dalit activists and right-wing Hindu groups at Phagwara on April 13, in which one Valmiki youth was killed, have triggered interest in this regard,” says Aadi Dharam Samaj founder Darshan Ratan Raavan. His organisation has been at the forefront of spearheading the movement. “We are working on making the Dravidian demarcation clear,” he adds. “We have separate religious customs from Hindus. When Rishi Ratnakar ji Maharaj, who was one of the founders of the movement of asserting a separate identity, passed away on April 5, no Hindu ritual was performed. We recited Valmiki prayers.” “Youths from our community want to start Raavan Sena units in cities,” said Lakhbir Lankesh, who heads Raavan Sena. https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com...e-dravidian-identity/articleshow/64876880.cms