In pictures: Wuhan pool parties bring post-coronavirus relief in China



Wuhan residents are letting loose by rocking at nighttime pool parties at the popular Maya Beach Water Park.





AP |

Dawn.com |Published about 5 hours ago



People enjoy a music party inside a swimming pool at the Wuhan Maya Beach Park on August 15, 2020. — Reuters





For more than two months, the 11 million residents of Wuhan endured a strict lockdown as coronavirus raced around the city in central China.





Now, some are letting loose en masse at rocking nighttime pool parties at a popular amusement park chain. The Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park reopened in late June, and the crowds have picked up this month.



In order to enter the Wuhan water park, party-goers need to reserve tickets online in advance with their national ID number. On the day, they need to present their ID and a green health code generated from mobile apps that track people’s movements and whether they are subject to virus quarantine.





This photo taken on August 15, 2020 shows people watching a performance as they cool off in a swimming pool in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province. — AFP





People watch a performance as they cool off in a swimming pool in Wuhan. — AFP





People watch a performance as they cool off in a swimming pool in Wuhan. — AFP





People enjoy a music party inside a swimming pool at the Wuhan Maya Beach Park on August 15, 2020. — Reuters

