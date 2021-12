In pictures: The rise of Nawaz Sharif and fall but he will be back

Sal12 said: NS is not only corrupt, liar but also a traitor who always maintain good relations with enemies of Pak be it modi, vajpai, Karzai etc. and barks against the institutions of his own country i.e. army, judiciary etc. NS is more poisonous than a cobra.



February 16, 1997.In December 1997, PM Sharif announced that Pakistan would sign the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) only if India would sign as well. Pakistan successfully carried out its first nuclear test on May 28 1998, followed by a second on May 30.In 1999, as the situation in Kargil escalated, Nawaz’s relationship with the military turned sour. PM Sharif maintained that he had not been informed of the planned attacks in Kargil and that Chief of Army Staff General Pervez Musharraf acted alone. Two months on, PM Sharif had deteriorating relationships with the Army, Navy and Air Force, over his handling of the Kargil issue.Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is greeted by army chief General Pervez Musharraf on arrival at the snow-clad town of Kail on the border in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir in this February 5, 1999 file photo. — ReutersThe situation worsened, when in October 1999 PM Sharif attempted to remove the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs and Chief of Army Staff, General Pervez Musharraf.General Musharraf’s plane was denied landing rights at Karachi airport after PM Sharif ordered it shut, fearing a coup.However, the plane carrying General Musharraf ultimately landed in Karachi once the Army, upon earlier instructions, had seized power.October 13, 1999After the coup, Nawaz was tried in an Anti Terrorism Court for “kidnapping, attempted murder, hijacking, terrorism and corruption” and was handed a life sentence.Under an agreement facilitated by Saudi Arabia, Sharif was exiled from the country for the next 10 years.In August 2007, after years in exile, the Supreme Court of Pakistan ruled that both Nawaz and his brother Shahbaz were free to return to Pakistan. The following month, Nawaz returned from exile to Islamabad, but was prevented from leaving the plane and subsequently deported to Jeddah, returning instead in November to mark his return to politics.Between 2008 and 2013, Nawaz Sharif’s PML-N party had formed a coalition government led by the PPP.A Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari coalition is formed. — File photo.In August 2008, the coalition government agreed to impeach Musharraf, leading to his resignation. Later that year the coalition between PPP and PML-N collapsed over the former’s refusal to reinstate sacked judges.The Supreme Court of Pakistan disqualified Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif from holding public office in February 2009. After Zardari’s attempts to place him under house arrest, Nawaz Sharif began a “Long March” with the aim to reinstate the dismissed judges the following month.Supporters gather at Nawaz Sharif's "Long March" on Lahore's Ferozpur road. — Creative CommonsIn April 2010, the 18th Amendment Bill was passed, removing the limit on former prime ministers to hold office for only two terms, allowing Nawaz to run for office a third time.In May 2013, Nawaz Sharif was elected as prime minister of Pakistan for a third time, among claims of widespread rigging and election fraud.Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif with Premiere Li Keqiang during his visit to Pakistan. — File photoAfter a visit by Chinese Premiere Li Keqiang in July, it was announced that China would invest $31.5 billion in Pakistan.In November 2013, PM Sharif ceremonially broke ground on a $9.59 billion nuclear power complex to be built in Karachi.In late 2014, Nawaz faced mounting pressure from opposition parties regarding claims of rigging in the 2013 general elections.On April 4 2016, after the leak of the Panama Papers, Nawaz’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz, was identified as the beneficial owner of two offshore companies.The head of the JIT Wajid Zia arrives at the Supreme Court to present the false case great leaderIn October of that year the Panama Papers case was taken up by the Supreme Court of Pakistan to investigate claims of money laundering and tax evasion by the Sharif family.After announcing their verdict, the Supreme Court ordered the formation of a Joint Investigation Team, which found PM Sharif to be the chairman of Capital FZE, a Dubai-based company.Nawaz Sharif leaves the JIT’s offices in the Federal Judicial Academy after his appearance before the investigators. — FileFollowing the findings of the JIT, the apex court bench analysed its report and reserved its ruling on the Panama Papers case. On July 28, 2017, the bench disqualified Nawaz Sharif from holding public office.The court ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan to de-notify the prime minister from his National Assembly seat to fulfill the technicalities of implementing the order.The Supreme Court said the ECP should de-seat the PM for not disclosing his role in the Dubai-based Capital FZE company in his nomination papers, saying that this meant he was not 'honest' and 'truthful'.The decision brought to an unceremonious end Sharif's third term in power, roughly one year before scheduled general elections which would have seen him become the first Pakistani prime minister to complete a full five-year term.PML-N activists celebrate Kulsoom Nawaz's victory in the by-election in Lahore. —AFPIn September 2017, Begum Kulsoom won the by-election for NA-120 Lahore, the seat vacated after the ouster of her husband following the Panamagate judgement.Weeks before the by-poll in which she narrowly defeated Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's candidate, Kulsoom was diagnosed with lymphoma , a type of cancer that starts in the lymph nodes. She then went to London for treatment.Shahbaz Sharif hugs his brother Nawaz Sharif, after being elected as head of PML-N. — File photoNawaz was removed as PML-N head in February 2018 after the SC struck off a controversial amendment to the Elections Act, 2017 which had paved the way for him to resume leadership of the party following the Panama judgement.The court said that it is mandatory for a party head to fulfil the requirements of Articles 62 and 63, as a party head is powerful and political parties control the government.Soon after, Shahbaz Sharif was elected unopposed as the acting president of PML-N while Nawaz Sharif was elected as "[the party's] Quaid (leader) for life" In a landmark verdict on April 13, the SC ruled that disqualification handed down under Article 62 (1)(f) of the Constitution — the same provision under which Nawaz Sharif was disqualified on July 28, 2017, in the Panama Papers case — was for life Following the verdict, Sharif became ineligible to ever hold public office.The decision stated that the disqualification of any member of parliament or a public servant under Article 62 (1)(f) in the future will be permanent. Such a person cannot contest elections or become a member of parliament.On July 6, 2018, the accountability court in Islamabad convicted Nawaz and his daughter in the Avenfield reference.A PML-N activist throws dirt and trash over himself while protesting the accountability court's judgement. — AFPNawaz was handed 10 years in jail for owning assets beyond income and one year for not cooperating with NAB. The former prime minister was in London, tending to his ailing wife, when the verdict was announced.His daughter Maryam was handed seven years for abetment and one year for non-cooperation.Nawaz's son-in-law Captain Safdar was given one-year jail time for not cooperating with NAB.Hours after the Avenfield case judgement was announced, a defiant Nawaz announced in London that he would return to Pakistan to "face prison". Exactly a week later ─ and just days short of a year after he was ousted from the prime ministerial office ─ Nawaz and his daughter returned to Pakistan from the UK, where they had been tending to Begum Kulsoom as she underwent treatment for cancer.After landing at Lahore airport, the father-daughter duo was swiftly whisked onto a plane and flown to Islamabad; they were later shifted to Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail ─ where Safdar awaited them ─ to serve their jail termsMore disappointment followed for Nawaz, as his PML-N party not only lost its majority in the National Assembly in the 2018 general elections, but it also failed to form government in its stronghold of Punjab.About two months after being jailed, Nawaz and his family members were released on parole for five days after Kulsoom passed away.Two days after they were shifted back to Adiala Jail when their parole ended, the Islamabad High Court suspended the sentences given to Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar, releasing them on bail.NAB challenged the IHC verdict in the Supreme Court, which accepted the bureau's appeal and ordered the constitution of a larger bench for regular hearings.On December 19, 2018, an accountability court in Islamabad reserved its verdict in the Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment references against Nawaz.The two references against Nawaz and his sons, Hussain and Hasan, concern the setting up of the Al-Azizia and Hill Metal Establishment in Saudi Arabia, and Flagship Investment in the UK. However, Hussain and Hassan were declared absconders by the court after they did not join NAB’s investigation. The court subsequently charged Nawaz in both references under Section 9(a)(v) of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.Judge Mohammad Arshad Malik announced the judgement in the two cases on December 24, handing Nawaz seven years in jail in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference, and acquitting him in the Flagship Investments reference. The court ordered that his properties be seized.While serving his seven-year imprisonment in the Al-Azizia corruption case, Nawaz was shifted to hospital several times for treatment of various ailments.On October 11, he was arrested by NAB in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case and shifted from Kot Lakhpat jail to the anti-corruption watchdog's Lahore building. While in NAB custody, the former premier was rushed to the Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) late on Oct 21 after his personal physician raised an alarm about his deteriorating health.Nawaz Sharif pictured during his appearance before an accountability court last month. — Photo by Adnan SheikhMedical tests showed that Nawaz's platelet count had dropped from 16,000 to a critical level of 2,000 when he was brought to the hospital, prompting doctors to go for immediate transfusion of three mega units of platelets. A six-member medical board diagnosed him with acute immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a bleeding disorder in which the immune system destroys platelets.Nawaz, who also experienced a "minor heart attack" at the hospital, was granted bail by the Lahore High Court on medical grounds in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case on October 25, on a petition filed by his brother Shahbaz.Days later, the Islamabad High Court granted bail to the former prime minister for eight weeks, suspending his seven-year sentence in the Al-Azizia case, also on medical grounds.Recent reports indicate Nawaz's platelet count remains unstable, with doctors terming his condition "critical