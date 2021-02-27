In pictures: The rise of Nawaz Sharif and fall but he will be back

Early years

Venturing into politics

Tumultuous years as prime minister

Nawaz Sharif's second term as Prime Minister

Judges who tried to extinguish this fire

How a leader was made in fireHow Nawaz went from being a young man with little interest in politics to becoming one of the most prominent leaders.Nawaz Sharif with his brother Shahbaz and father Muhammad Sharif escorting a Chinese delegation.Born on December 25, 1949 in Lahore, Nawaz Sharif is the eldest son to Mr and Mrs Muhammad Sharif. His father was a wealthy industrialist and had founded the Ittefaq and Sharif GroupNawaz attended Saint Anthony’s High School for his early schooling before enrolling in Government College Lahore and subsequently obtaining his Law Degree from the Punjab University."He doesn’t have great friendships from school days. They are from a mohalla called Ram Galla in the Circular Road area," says Javed.Nawaz Sharif with his wife Kulsoom.Later, Nawaz joined his family’s influential House of Ittefaq (Ittefaq Group), an industrial conglomerate with interests in sugar, steel, and textiles.He married Kulsoom Nawaz in April of 1971.Nawaz began his political career during a period where many industries, including the Sharif’s steel business, was nationalised by Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. In 1976, he joined the Pakistan Muslim League, which had a strong footing in Punjab.Nawaz was first a part of the Punjab cabinet as finance minister during General Ziaul Haq’s regime and in 1981, he joined the Punjab Advisory Board.Dawn newspaper: April 9, 1985Nawaz was then elected as Chief Minister Punjab in 1985 and was re-elected after the end of martial law in 1988. After the death of Ziaul Haq in August 1988, the Pakistan Muslim League split into two factions, with Sharif taking charge of PML, which later came to be known as PML-N.Through 1990, Nawaz campaigned for the general election as chief of the Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI). This photo shows Nawaz Sharif, Khaqan Abbasi and Sheikh Rashid responding to IJI supporters' slogans at a big public meeting in Murree.October 1, 1990.Hussain says:October 15, 1990.Herald cover on October 20, 1990.October 25, 1990.Nawaz was first elected as Pakistan’s prime minister on November 1, 1990.October 26, 1990.November 2, 1990.November 4, 1990.During his tenure, Nawaz announced his nuclear policy, which aimed at continuing the development of nuclear technology to meet the country’s energy needs. He also initiated plans for Pakistan’s first mass road network, the Motorway.The Prime Minister’s first term came to an abrupt halt, when President Ghulam Ishaq Khan dissolved the National Assembly in April 1993.April 15, 1993.April 19, 1993.A month later, in May 1993, Sharif returned to power when the Supreme Court ruled the presidential order to dissolve the National Assembly as unconstitutional.May 27, 1993.May 27, 1993.May 27, 1993.After calling for fresh elections in 1993, Nawaz lost power to PPP’s Benazir Bhutto and took on the role of the opposition.February 3, 1997Nawaz’s second term as prime minister came in 1997 when the PML-N won by a landslide in the general elections. During his second term, he continued to be at loggerheads with the judiciary and in November 1997, during a hearing, a large number of his supporters stormed the Supreme Court building to disrupt proceedings.In this period of turmoil, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif forced President Farooq Leghari to resign and Chief Justice Sajjad Ali Shah was ousted.February 4, 1997.”.