In pictures: Police raid Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence As PTI chief and most of his workers leave for Islamabad, police take advantage and barge into his home in plush Lahore neighbourhood.

As PTI chief and most of his workers leave for Islamabad, police take advantage and barge into his home in plush Lahore neighbourhood.March 18, 2023A large contingent of the Punjab Police on Saturday raided PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore, with power shovels in tow, which they used to dismantle the various structures, bunkers and barricades erected outside the site.A video posted by PTI showed police attacking workers inside what the party said was inside the residence.A separate video showed a power shovel smashing through what appeared to be the front gate to Imran’s Zaman Park house, following which police personnel were seen entering the premises.Riot police detain a supporter of former prime minister Imran Khan at Zaman Park in Lahore on March 18, 2023, whilst Khan was leaving for Islamabad to appear in a court. —Photo by Arif Ali/AFPRiot police detain a supporter of Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan, in Lahore on March 18, 2023, whilst Khan was leaving for Islamabad to appear in a court.— Photo by Arif Ali/AFPRiot police enter the residence of former Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan in Lahore on March 18, 2023, after Khan left for Islamabad to appear in a court.— Photo by Arif Ali/AFPRiot police detain a supporter of Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan, in Lahore on March 18, 2023, whilst Khan was leaving for Islamabad to appear in a court.— Photo by Arif Ali/AFPRiot police push a main door to enter the residence of Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan, in Lahore on March 18, 2023, after Khan left for Islamabad to appear in a court.— Photo by Arif Ali/AFPRiot police gather outside the residence of former Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan during a raid in Lahore on March 18, 2023, after Khan left for Islamabad to appear in a court.— Photo by Arif Ali/AFPRiot police enter the residence of Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan, in Lahore on March 18, 2023, after Khan left for Islamabad to appear in a court.— Photo by Arif Ali/AFPSupporters of former Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan gather following a police raid on Khan’s residence in Lahore on March 18, 2023, after Khan left for Islamabad to appear in a court.— Photo by Arif Ali/AFPPolice officials use heavy machinery to remove barricades beside the residence of former Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan in Lahore on March 18, 2023, after Khan left for Islamabad to appear in a court.— Photo by Arif Ali/AFPPolicemen use heavy machinery to enter Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore on March 18, 2023, after Khan left for Islamabad to appear in a court.— Photo by Arif Ali/AFPSupporters of former Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan gather following a police raid on Khan’s residence in Lahore on March 18, 2023, after Khan left for Islamabad to appear in a court..— Photo by Arif Ali/AFPSupporters of former Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan gather following a police raid on Khan’s residence in Lahore on March 18, 2023, after Khan left for Islamabad to appear in a court.— Photo by Arif Ali/AFPSupporters of Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan gather following a police raid on Khan’s residence in Lahore on March 18, 2023, after Khan left for Islamabad to appear in a court.— Photo by Arif Ali/AFPPolicemen use heavy machinery to enter Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore on March 18, 2023, after Khan left for Islamabad to appear in a court.— Photo by Arif Ali/AFP