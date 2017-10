Within past 10-15 years, India has stepped up to being a major warship-building country, constructing surface combatants that are right up there with the best in the world and capable of going toe-to-toe with the ships built by industrialized countries who've been in the business of building major ships for over half a century.



And more importantly - we have learnt how to DESIGN a capable hull. Tech comes and goes. Weapons come and go. But the hull has to remain as it is for decades on end, therefore it's important to design a hull that can stay relevant well into the future.



Speaking of the future, the local warship-building is set to leapfrog further, with :-



Project-17A guided missile frigates (6,800 tons)

Project-18 NGD guided missile destroyers (estimated 13,000 tons according to the CWP&A)

Project-21 Shachi-class OPVs (1,500-1,800 tons)

Project-71 Vikrant-class aircraft carrier (40,000 tons)

HSL Missile-Range Instrumentation Ship (10,000 tons)



And I'm not even including the various foreign-designed vessels which will be constructed in Indian shipyards, such as:-