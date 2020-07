The first Arab space mission to Mars, an unmanned probe dubbed “Hope”,



The Japanese rocket carrying the probe developed by the United Arab Emirates lifted off from the Tanegashima Space Centre in southern Japan right on schedule at 6:58am local time.



An hour later, a live feed showed people applauding in the Japanese control room as the probe successfully detached.



A picture taken on July 19, shows Dubai's Burj Khalifa lit up in support of the United Arab Emirates “Hope” Mars probe, ahead of it's expected launch from Japan. — AFP

In this handout photograph taken and released on July 20, an H-2A rocket carrying the Hope Probe blasts off from Tanegashima Space Centre in southwestern Japan. — AFP

A picture taken on July 19, hows a screen broadcasting the launch of the “Hope” Mars probe at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre in Dubai. — AFP

In this handout photograph taken and released on July 20, Sarah al-Amiri (L), Minister of State for Advanced Sciences of United Arab Emirates and Naohiko Abe (R), Senior Vice President, Head of Integrated Defence and Space Systems of MHI celebrate the success of the H-2A rocket launch at the Tanegashima Space Centre in southwestern Japan. — AFP

An H-2A rocket carrying the Hope Probe, lifts off from the launching pad at Tanegashima Space Center on the island of Tanegashima, Japan. — Reuters

An H-2A rocket carrying the Hope Probe, rises into the air after blasting off from the launching pad at Tanegashima Space Center on the southwestern island of Tanegashima, Japan. — Reuters

An Emirati man prepares to watch the launch of the Hope Probe at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center in Dubai on July 20. — AP