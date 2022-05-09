What's new

In pics: Archaeological Survey Of India unearths ancient Harappan city in Rakhigarhi, Haryana

In pics: Archaeological Survey Of India unearths ancient Harappan city in Rakhigarhi, Haryana


Researchers studied the remains of Harappan culture and found evidence of town planning, such as streets and multi-story houses, during excavations.

Haryana`s Rakhigarhi is famous across the world for the Harrapan civilisation. And now, the Archaeological Survey Of India (ASI) is conducting new excavations in and around the 7,000-years-old planned Harappan city in Rakhigarhi which will be completed by the end of May, stated in an IANS report.

The excavation and study at Rakhigarhi have so far revealed that this place once housed a planned city made with better engineering. Here are some pictures from the digging site

1. ASI at Harrapan site in Rakhigarhi, Haryana

1761844-1.jpeg


There are two modern villages in Rakhigarhi, Rakhi-Shahpur and Rakhigarhi-Khash, which are large archaeological sites of the Harappan civilization.

2. A planned city that was built with better technology

1761846-5.jpeg


Currently, the excavations and studies conducted at Rakhigarhi have revealed that this place once housed a planned city that was built with technology that was better than today's engineering.

3. 5,000-years-old jewellery factory

1761851-7.jpeg


There is also evidence of a 5,000-years-old jewellery factory, which indicates that trading was also done from the city.

4. Multi-storey houses


1761857-6.jpeg


In the excavations, the officials found evidence of Harappan town planning, including streets, pucca walls, and multi-storey houses, according to IANS.

5. Human remains

1761858-4.jpeg


Two women's skeletons were found during excavation, along with utensils used by the deceased, stated in IANS report.

6. To be developed as one of the five best iconic places

As per the announcement made by the Central government in the Union Budget 2020-21, this place will be developed as one of the five best iconic places for which excavation started on February 24, 2022.

7. Ancient iteams discovered

1761881-2.jpeg


Several items from the site of the Harappan civilisation, located in Rakhigarhi, Haryana, have been discovered by the Archaeological Survey of India.


harrapan-120.jpg
 

