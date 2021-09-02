[In Photos] New Beijing Stock Exchange Opens

(Yicai Global) Nov. 15 -- Trading began today on the new Beijing Stock Exchange, the third stock exchange to be opened in the Chinese mainland. Eighty-one companies rang the listing bell.China’s government announced plans in early September to set up a bourse in the nation’s capital city, with the goal of serving innovative small and medium-sized businesses. Shenzhen already has the Growth Enterprise Market, while Shanghai has the Star Market.Cars pass the Beijing Stock Exchange building on Financial Street.The new bourse’s Chinese and English names are displayed over the building’s main entrance.An opening ceremony took place this morning against a striking backdrop.Companies rang a traditional Chinese bell to go public.A screen on the trading floor shows real-time pricing.