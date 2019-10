In Pakistan’s olive-rich tribal areas, lone oil plant begins operations

Locals in Bajaur district pack olives for onward delivery to the processing plant on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.

Olive fruits picked and ready for processing at Bajaur’s oil processing plant on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.

Bottles of refined olive oil labelled “Bajaur Olive Oil,” on display, from the district’s first oil processing plant. Oct. 22, 2019.

Pickled olives from Bajaur’s first ever olive processing plant. Oct. 22, 2019.

A bottle of olive oil, a product of Bajaur’s lone oil processing plant. Oct. 22, 2019.