In Pakistan, Paris attacker's family praise his actions

Mar 30, 2020
Arshad Mehmood, the father of the man accused of stabbing two people outside the former offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, says he is proud of his son's actions Farooq NAEEM AFP


Kothli Qazi (Pakistan) (AFP)

Pakistani farmer Arshad Mehmood has been filled with pride since his son stabbed two people outside the former offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris last week, in the latest attack to expose the violent consequences of blasphemy allegations.

Zaheer Hassan Mehmood, who was born in Pakistan, has confessed to the attack, saying he was motivated by the magazine's recent republication of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed, which are proscribed in Islam.

"In my opinion, what he did was very good," Arshad told AFP.

The republication, marking the start of the trial over a deadly 2015 attack on the magazine's previous premises, sparked condemnation across the Islamic world and protests throughout Pakistan.

The younger Mehmood has since been charged with "attempted murder with relation to a terrorist enterprise".

But back in his rural village of Kothli Qazi in Punjab province, his family and neighbours are heralding him as a defender of the Islamic faith.

"The person who kills those who disrespect the prophet goes to heaven, and his whole family goes to heaven," Arshad said.

"Because of this, I feel very good that my son did such a good deed."

The assailant's mother Rukhsana Begum added that her son had told the family about the attacks in advance, and had asked for their prayers.

"He told us that on Friday after the Friday prayers he would do it. He also called one of his friends and told him that he saw the holy prophet in his dream and he will go and do this," said Begum.

- 'Cultural gap' -

Blasphemy is a sensitive issue in ultra-conservative Pakistan, where anyone deemed to have insulted Islam or Islamic figures can face the death penalty.

Prayer leaders and political parties across the country frequently rally around the issue, while politicians have been assassinated, European countries threatened with nuclear annihilation, and students lynched over blasphemy allegations.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has also participated in the crusade.

In a speech to the UN General Assembly that was broadcast on the day of the latest attack -- but recorded beforehand -- he blasted Charlie Hebdo for re-running the cartoons, saying "wilful provocations" should be "universally outlawed".

Omar Waraich, deputy South Asia director at Amnesty International, noted a "cultural gap" fuelling the fury.

"In France you have the tradition of satirising religion and people not feeling any offence for it," he said. "Whereas for many Pakistanis... any insult to the prophet is considered the most grievous insult there is and is perceived to be more harmful than violence itself."

The stabbing came just three weeks into a trial in Paris of the suspected accomplices to the 2015 attacks, which included the Charlie Hebdo attack, the killing of a policewoman, and a hostage-taking at a Jewish supermarket which claimed four lives.

Back in Kothli Qazi, the latest attack triggered celebrations, Arshad Mehmood said, with neighbours flocking to their home to congratulate the family.

"The whole village is extremely proud of what he's done," said neighbour Haji Qaiser.

"Wherever you go, they are talking about it."

In Pakistan, Paris attacker's family praise his actions
"The person who kills those who disrespect the prophet goes to heaven, and his whole family goes to heaven," Arshad said.

What? I have never heard this.....concocting innovations -isn't that blasphemy too?
 
"The person who kills those who disrespect the prophet goes to heaven, and his whole family goes to heaven," Arshad said.

What? I have never heard this.....concocting innovations -isn't that blasphemy too?
no it does Not fall under the category of Blasphemy, falls under innovation
 
in this special case of Charlie Hebdo, who make money off hate mongering, in my view, i can understand and even respect these family members saying they like their son's actions..

the excuse of "satire is legal in the west" is not valid after decades of complaining by Muslims. a clear warning had to be sent, and it was. let's just leave it at that, ok.
 
Last time I spoke, I got a warning so I will reserve my comments but I will say I stand with his son.

Every now and then, under the disguise of freedom of expression, many violate the most esteemed human being on Earth and someone who is most beloved after Allah by me and all the billion Muslims,why expect us to shower flowers??

Any wrong person targeted must be condemned but any blasphemer existing shall never get my sympathy.
 
Snake. Why should the West trust any Muslim? It does not matter if all or a few are like that, only a hand full can cost many innocent human lives.
 
Last time I spoke, I got a warning so I will reserve my comments but I will say I stand with his son.

Every now and then, under the disguise of freedom of expression, many violate the most esteemed human being on Earth and most someone who is most beloved after Allah by me and all the billion Muslims,why expect us to shower flowers??

Any wrong person targeted must be condemned but any blasphemer existing shall never get my sympathy.
No need for your sympathy, but you stand by an attempted murderer?
 
No need for your sympathy, but you stand by an attempted murderer?
I stand by the cause.
If the two people he stabbed were not involved in publishing the blasphemous material, the perpetrator is a murderer who should be sentenced to death; but if otherwise, I stand by him.
 
Thorough back ground check is required for detection of such ideologies in individuals wanting to come to your country. Otherwise just out right ban entry for everyone belonging to that country.
 
Last time I spoke, I got a warning so I will reserve my comments but I will say I stand with his son.

Every now and then, under the disguise of freedom of expression, many violate the most esteemed human being on Earth and most someone who is most beloved after Allah by me and all the billion Muslims,why expect us to shower flowers??

Any wrong person targeted must be condemned but any blasphemer existing shall never get my sympathy.
Brother let me interject.
The intent of the OP and his little Indian friends.
They don’t give a crap about this boy in France and what he did nor his fathers response. They want to tarnish 200 million people with the same brush and say look - this is what Pakistan stands for and is proper gating. They really don’t give a crap about the news - just the satisfaction it gives them to find something bad about Pakistan and then fester on the thread and make it a troll fest. Quite predictable coming from a nation with the ridiculous amount of issues it has - comes as light relief to deflect and looks across the border and poke.
How can we be apologetic or responsible or sorry for the actions of these odd few? Do they reflect the good views of the majority of souls I. Pakistan? It’s like the 20 year old that raped a 6 year old yesterday in India is a standard reflection of all males in India and all males must apologise for the actions of Indians.
Don’t take the bait of the OP and voice an opinion - his intent is not to discuss but in fact to belittle and blame the whole host nation.
@masterchief_mirza @Rafi @Pan-Islamic-Pakistan @Verve @PAKISTANFOREVER
Another example gentleman of Indians trying hard to troll
 
Brother let me interject.
The intent of the OP and his little Indian friends.
They don’t give a crap about this boy in France and what he did nor his fathers response. They want to tarnish 200 million people with the same brush and say look - this is what Pakistan stands for and is proper gating. They really don’t give a crap about the news - just the satisfaction it gives them to find something bad about Pakistan and then fester on the thread and make it a troll fest. Quite predictable coming from a nation with the ridiculous amount of issues it has - comes as light relief to deflect and looks across the border and poke.
How can we be apologetic or responsible or sorry for the actions of these odd few? Do they reflect the good views of the majority of souls I. Pakistan? It’s like dying the 20 year old that raped a 6 year old yesterday in India is a standard reflection of all males in India and all males must apologise for the actions of Indians.
Don’t take the bait of the OP and voice an opinion - his intent is not to discuss but in fact to belittle and blame the whole host nation.
@masterchief_mirza @Rafi @Pan-Islamic-Pakistan @Verve @PAKISTANFOREVER
Another example gentleman of Indians trying hard to troll
I am all to aware but the thread was soo one sided. I felt I needed to speak out even if it meant I have to fell into the trap.
I shall refrain from participating further into this thread.
 
Snake. Why should the West trust any Muslim? It does not matter if all or a few are like that, only a hand full can cost many innocent human lives.
i'm against terrorism as a tactic, but i'm all for political killings when justified.
and after decades of patient but persistent nagging, there comes a point where political killings become justified.

but you're entitled to hold your own opinions, of course..
 
