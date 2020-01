In Pakistan, foreign firms’ profit repatriation rises 18% to $743.2m

Growth dominated by a few sectors including financial and transportation

Foreign firms operating in the manufacturing and services sectors of Pakistan have managed to repatriate 18% higher profits, which stood at $743.2 million, to their home countries in the first half (July-December) of ongoing fiscal year 2019-20.

the sector-wise breakdown of repatriation of profit points to business growth and health under the ongoing economic reforms in the country.

“The prevailing high interest rate (which is at an eight-year high of 13.25% since July) has helped the financial business sector earn higher profit and dispatch enhanced amounts to the headquarters,”