In northwestern Pakistan, a centuries-old mosque in a cave

A man reads the Quran inside the Ghar-e-Sur mosque in the South Waziristan tribal district in Pakistan on August 13, 2020.

Locals offer prayers inside the Ghar-e-Sur mosque in the South Waziristan tribal district in Pakistan on August 13, 2020.

A prayer leader teaches the Quran to children outside the Ghar-e-Sur mosque in the South Waziristan tribal district in Pakistan on August 13, 2020.