In NA session, army chief says negotiations helped terrorists regroup

COAS General Syed Asim Munir addresses troops during his visit to the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Miranshah on December 23, 2022. — ISPR

  • Army chief Asim Munir briefs NA's National Security Committee.
  • COAS says terrorists have no other option but to accept state's writ.
  • "There is no no-go area in Pakistan at this time," army chief says.



ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir said Friday that negotiations with militants in the past helped terrorists regroup in the country. His remarks come as the nation faces a rise in terrorist activities, leading to the loss of precious lives.

The army chief's comments were reflective of the National Security Committee's (NSC) meeting — which took place last week — in which the top military and civil brass decided that the recent spate of terrorism was a result of a soft corner for and reckless policy with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

In the same meeting, the committee also decided to kickstart an all-out comprehensive operation against militant outfits to root out the menace of terrorism from the country.

During his briefing today in an in-camera meeting of the lower house's National Security Committee, the COAS said the campaign will include representation not only from the security agencies but also from all departments of the government. "This is not a new operation but a whole national approach."

"Alhamdulillah, there is no no-go area in Pakistan at this time. A large number of martyrs laid down their lives for this success. They shed their blood for the country," he said.

The COAS added that terrorists have no other option but to accept the state's writ and noted that they regrouped due to the state's willingness to negotiate with them.

"Security forces are ready for permanent peace in the country. In this regard, intelligence-based operations are conducted on a daily basis," the army chief added.

"We should leave the discussion of new and old Pakistan and talk about our Pakistan from now on. Pakistan has no shortage of resources and manpower," the army chief said.

"Elected representatives of the people should decide the nation's destination. Pakistan Army will fully support Pakistan in its journey of development and success," he said.

Members of the National Assembly welcomed the ideas of the army chief by banging the desk and clapping, according to Geo News.

Apart from the army chief, according to sources, senior members of the military also gave a detailed overview of the current situation to the members.

Yeah, no shit sherlock. That always tends to happen, not just the last time.
And remind me again who was doing the negotiations with the terrorists?
 
Xestan said:
www.dawn.com

Imran defends plan to resettle TTP, warns against poll delay

"I cannot be held responsible for things happening when I am out of power," says PTI chief.
www.dawn.com

General Faiz was the chief negotiator. And Imran Khan has owned and defended this time and again,
Click to expand...
Ahh yes, Gen Faiz the de facto army chief. :lol:

Imran khan could only run his mouth. He couldn't even get his own DG ISI.

So, tell maryam baji to come up with a better narrative to sell for elections
 
villageidiot said:
Ahh yes, Gen Faiz the de facto army chief. :lol:

Imran khan could only run his mouth. He couldn't even get his own DG ISI.

So, tell maryam baji to come up with a better narrative to sell for elections
Click to expand...

Maryam is irrelevant, she has a mind for city level politics only. Anyways, if TTP dialogue matter was all Army, why is Imran Khan still defending it? He is still saying it was a good idea to bring back TTP terrorists.
 
Xestan said:
Maryam is irrelevant, she has a mind for city level politics only. Anyways, if TTP dialogue matter was all Army, why is Imran Khan still defending it? He is still saying it was a good idea to bring back TTP terrorists.
Click to expand...
Because that's what he believes in. and the guy doesn't keep it in. If he thinks it, he'll say it.
That doesn't mean he was calling the shots.

FWIW, Most PTI voters vehemently disagree with him
 
villageidiot said:
Because that's what he believes in. and the guy doesn't keep it in. If he thinks it, he'll say it.
That doesn't mean he was calling the shots.

FWIW, Most PTI voters vehemently disagree with him
Click to expand...

Calling the shots or not, he agreed with it. That's my point.
 
Xestan said:
Calling the shots or not, he agreed with it. That's my point.
Click to expand...
And I disagree with it. So do you, I presume. Neither of us make a difference, do we? So, it doesn't matter what IK thinks if he is not calling the shots, not unlike us.

We can disagree with him on principle which we wo, but he is not responsible because he did not make the decision. Fauj did.

That's my point.
 
villageidiot said:
And I disagree with it. So do you, I presume. Neither of us make a difference, do we? So, it doesn't matter what IK thinks if he is not calling the shots, not unlike us.

We can disagree with him on principle which we wo, but he is not responsible because he did not make the decision. Fauj did.

That's my point.
Click to expand...

My concern is, if he actually calls the shots, he will destroy us by actually executing something like this again.
 
Xestan said:
My concern is, if he actually calls the shots, he will destroy us by actually executing something like this again.
Click to expand...
Sure, why not. Then we'll blame him when he is responsible.
Many from within already vehemently criticize him like @Bleek
Almost all of PTI base criticize his love for afghans, except @Mirzali Khan :D

But, then again, he can constitutionally make those decisions and he will have to answer to the public too as he has the mandate, the boots don't have the mandate, neither they have to answer.

So far, boots have made all these decisions, Gen zia and gen musharraf etc
 

