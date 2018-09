In Myanmar, a Facebook Blackout Brings More Anger Than a Genocide Charge

Aug. 31, 2018

Mr. Nay Zin Latt, who regularly posts anti-Rohingya broadsides on his Facebook page, said that he had already collected 5,000 followers on his new VK account.



But on Aug. 30, his VK account was blocked.

The same happened to the VK account of Ashin Wirathu, the radical Buddhist monk.



“Both Facebook and VK are committing crimes against human rights and freedom of expression by shutting down U Wirathu’s accounts,” said U Yar Za, a spokesman and bodyguard for Ashin Wirathu.

“We nationalists are working for our people,” he added. “Owners of social media are working for themselves.”