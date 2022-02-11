What's new

In Modi government, China again crossed the limit, entered Indian territory, prevented the local people of Ladakh from grazing cattle: BJP Leader

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
10,077
17
22,854
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1644607123322.png

Former BJP councilor of Nyoma area stated that in January Chinese language troopers got here to Indian territory and so they weren’t permitting our herd of cattle to graze in our personal space. He alleged that no motion was taken by the Indian Military when this was occurring.​


China shouldn’t be deterring its antics in Indian territories on the LAC. China has as soon as once more crossed its limits underneath the Modi authorities. The Chinese language People’s Liberation Military (PLA) entered Indian territory final month and stopped the native individuals of Ladakh from grazing cattle. On Friday, this declare has been made by Urgain Chodon, former BJP councilor of Nyoma area.

The previous BJP councilor shared a video on the social media platform through which Chinese language troopers can purportedly be seen operating after a herd of cattle. The Chodons stay in Koel, a village positioned on the banks of the Senge Jangbu, a tributary of the Indus River that divides the Himalayan area of Ladakh between India and China.

Chodon tweeted that in January, PLA troopers got here into Indian territory and weren’t permitting our herds to graze in our personal territory. He alleged that whereas this was occurring, no motion was taken by the Indian safety forces. He additionally alleged that when a shepherd tried to cross the undefined border to get again his livelihood (yaks), the Indian Military caught him from our personal territory and despatched him to a police station.
India and China have been embroiled in a border dispute for the final 22 months. To resolve this problem, the navy representatives of India and China have held 14 rounds of talks. In a transparent message to China, Indian Military Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane had final month asserted that the military wouldn’t permit any try and unilaterally change the established order on the nation’s borders to succeed.

India claims that China has illegally occupied about 38,000 sq. kilometers of India’s territory in Aksai Chin, bordering jap Ladakh. Based on stories, Pakistan has handed over about 5,180 sq km of Indian territory illegally occupied by it to China in 1963.
news8plus.com

In Modi government, China again crossed the limit, entered Indian territory, prevented the local people of Ladakh from grazing cattle - News8Plus-Realtime Updates On Breaking News & Headlines

Engagement: 0
news8plus.com news8plus.com
 
A

Abdul Rehman Majeed

FULL MEMBER
Dec 25, 2019
384
-3
302
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
View attachment 814668

Former BJP councilor of Nyoma area stated that in January Chinese language troopers got here to Indian territory and so they weren’t permitting our herd of cattle to graze in our personal space. He alleged that no motion was taken by the Indian Military when this was occurring.​


China shouldn’t be deterring its antics in Indian territories on the LAC. China has as soon as once more crossed its limits underneath the Modi authorities. The Chinese language People’s Liberation Military (PLA) entered Indian territory final month and stopped the native individuals of Ladakh from grazing cattle. On Friday, this declare has been made by Urgain Chodon, former BJP councilor of Nyoma area.

The previous BJP councilor shared a video on the social media platform through which Chinese language troopers can purportedly be seen operating after a herd of cattle. The Chodons stay in Koel, a village positioned on the banks of the Senge Jangbu, a tributary of the Indus River that divides the Himalayan area of Ladakh between India and China.

Chodon tweeted that in January, PLA troopers got here into Indian territory and weren’t permitting our herds to graze in our personal territory. He alleged that whereas this was occurring, no motion was taken by the Indian safety forces. He additionally alleged that when a shepherd tried to cross the undefined border to get again his livelihood (yaks), the Indian Military caught him from our personal territory and despatched him to a police station.
India and China have been embroiled in a border dispute for the final 22 months. To resolve this problem, the navy representatives of India and China have held 14 rounds of talks. In a transparent message to China, Indian Military Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane had final month asserted that the military wouldn’t permit any try and unilaterally change the established order on the nation’s borders to succeed.

India claims that China has illegally occupied about 38,000 sq. kilometers of India’s territory in Aksai Chin, bordering jap Ladakh. Based on stories, Pakistan has handed over about 5,180 sq km of Indian territory illegally occupied by it to China in 1963.
news8plus.com

In Modi government, China again crossed the limit, entered Indian territory, prevented the local people of Ladakh from grazing cattle - News8Plus-Realtime Updates On Breaking News & Headlines

Engagement: 0
news8plus.com news8plus.com
Click to expand...

China is showing India who is the boss.
 
P

punch2000

MEMBER

New Recruit

Aug 26, 2021
13
0
Country
India
Location
India
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
China is showing India who is the boss.
Click to expand...
Yes of course. All India has to do is park its ships at the mouth of the Malacca Strait.The vast majority of China’s oil imports, from the Persian Gulf, Venezuela and Angola, pass by this route. Due to the strategic importance of the waterway, there is fear amongst Chinese officials that India could block the Malacca Strait in case of war.
www.google.com

BrahMos, Uran missiles successfully test fired from Andaman islands, informs Indian Navy

According to the Navy, the land-based BrahMos and ship-launched Uran were successful in hitting their respective targets with devastating impact.
www.google.com www.google.com

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Swamy says his question on if Chinese crossed LAC in Ladakh denied by RS Secretariat
Replies
7
Views
459
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
India-China border conflict: Ladakh villagers want to be relocated as they are ‘living in fear’
Replies
4
Views
387
arjunk
arjunk
beijingwalker
India should go to war with China if it does not vacate Indian territory: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy
2 3
Replies
43
Views
2K
GamoAccu
GamoAccu
beijingwalker
"India has become slave of US, begging for protection from China" says Congress leader Manishankar Aiyar at Indo-Russian event
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
90
Views
3K
SIPRA
SIPRA
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
China using local nomads on Tibetan side to push territorial border into Ladakh, India
Replies
2
Views
493
Salman876
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom