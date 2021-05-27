In Memory of Sqn Ldr Ajay Ahuja & Flt Lt K. Nachiketa

And this is what happens to the IAF when facing a proper challenge....In August 1999, Indian .Pakistan hostilities were at a peak, a PN Atlantique aircraft had been shot down by India and the tension on the borders was described as at at knife edge. There were constant air patrols, each side was monitoring the other around the clock resulting in aircraft being constantly scrambled. One of these resulted in two IAF MiG-21s being scrambled from an airfield in Indian occupied Kashmir, in the heat of the moment, while baring down the runway, No 2 MiG got caught in the leaders slipstream and began losing control and it's pilot proceeded to eject, the Indian air controller watching panicked and gave the call for eject without referring to No2, the MiG leader who was by this time airborne assumed that the call is for him so he also promptly proceeded to eject.Whether an air violation by the PAF materialized on that day or not but it certainly caused the IAF the loss of two aircraft....some sources describe it as the cheapest kill of the conflict.