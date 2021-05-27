In Memory of Sqn Ldr Ajay Ahuja & Flt Lt K. Nachiketa

Windjammer
Nov 9, 2009
Twenty Years before the Indian Air Force Pilot, Abhinandan dropped in for a cup of nourishing Pakistani Tea, on this day aka 27th May 1999, Two other IAF pilots, namely S/L Ajay Ahuja and F/L Nachiketa also tried to intrude into Pakistani airspace during the Kargil conflict. Suffice to say, both were shot down by ANZA II MANPADS resulting in S/L Ajay Ahuja being killed while F/L Nachiketa taken as a POW. Interestingly for repatriation, unlike Abhinandan, Indian authorities weren't keen to take back their pilot in front of the media thus no one from Indian Embassy was present to receive F/L Nachiketa, thus he was handed over to the Red Cross.
Flight Lieutenant K Nachiketa and Abhinandan Varthaman.
