What's new

In maglev innovation, Chinese researchers transfer power wirelessly to moving train

onebyone

onebyone

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 2, 2014
6,476
-4
15,726
Country
Thailand
Location
Thailand

In maglev innovation, Chinese researchers transfer power wirelessly to moving train​

[/URL]
https://www.scmp.com/news/china/sci...ain-tech-come?module=hard_link&pgtype=article
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

B
Chinese lab achieves major achievement in wireless communication
Replies
3
Views
358
Song Hong
Song Hong
B
Construction to start on test line for 1,000 km/h maglev train in North China
Replies
0
Views
266
Beidou2020
B
onebyone
Race to 6G: Chinese researchers declare data streaming record with whirling radio waves
2
Replies
16
Views
877
Song Hong
Song Hong
beijingwalker
World's first 600km/h high-speed maglev transportation system to roll off production line in E China Qingdao
Replies
3
Views
504
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
B
Chinese underwater acoustic communication machine achieves long-distance transmission
Replies
0
Views
175
Beidou2020
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom