In Loving Memory of Kaalia and Boota !

Windjammer

Windjammer

Today we acknowledge second anniversary of our Kaalia the Crow and Boota the Botany that fell victim to the misadventures of our drama queen neighbour, the Agni Pankh Patils. These desperate people were keen to prove their worth by aping the West by attempting to carry out so called surgical strike in Balakot, with eco friendly weapons that neither demolished any infrastructure or caused any fire or smoke, which otherwise on a dark February night, would have been visible from miles. They however, killed a Crow (Maybe due to Indians hate for Black) and demolished some trees (Possibly sending message to our PM who introduced Billion Tree Tsunami). In any case, the whole episode sent Indian public into a frenzy.....but just for a day.
However, today with sombre mood, we remember the sacrifice of Kaalia and Boota. :cry:

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

Today we acknowledge second anniversary of our Kaalia the Crow and Boota the Botany that fell victim to the misadventures of our drama queen neighbour, the Agni Pankh Patils. These desperate people were keen to prove their worth by aping the West by attempting to carry out so called surgical strike in Balakot, with eco friendly weapons that neither demolished any infrastructure or caused any fire or smoke, which otherwise on a dark February night, would have been visible from miles. They however, killed a Crow (Maybe due to Indians hate for Black) and demolished some trees (Possibly sending message to our PM who introduced Billion Tree Tsunami). In any case, the whole episode sent Indian public into a frenzy.....but just for a day.
However, today with sombre mood, we remember the sacrifice of Kaalia and Boota. :cry:

Only those who understand Punjabi can get the sarcasm behind second name 🤣
 
