It is the Duty and Moral Responsibility of Pakistan to stand with Muslims of Occupied Hindustan.



Those GanguSarkari MullaMaffia of UIH have sold the 250mln muslims into slavery and second class citizenship.



It is same as the SarkariMuslims sold PakKashmiris in IoJK.



GanguFacistRegime must be contained, stopped in its track before it conducts the Biggest Genocide in history.



Sadly, PMIK didn't mention GanguConcentrationCamps in OccupiedAssam and other places in OccupiedHindustan.

Click to expand...