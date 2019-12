In light of tensions with Iran: Israel has experimented with an advanced missile systemA rocket-launched missile launched from a base in central Israel this morning • The defense establishment says the experiment is predetermined • According to foreign publications, Israel is developing Jericho ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheadsIsrael's system todayPosted on: 06.12.2019 07:51 updated on: 06.12.2019 12: 2551A white trail in the middle of the skyA white trail in the middle of the skyThe security system conducted a rocket propulsion system launch in the center of the country this morning (Friday). A statement from the defense establishment said that the experiment was pre-arranged and carried out as planned, but the timing cannot be ignored - when tensions with Iran are at its peak.In accordance with the security system's instructions, Ben Gurion diverted short-range air traffic and take-offs to allow a safety window to fire the "rocket propulsion system," from the Palmach Air Force Base Missile Trials.An missile experiment launched from the center of the countryMore on:Syrian reports: Unidentified aircraft attacked Iranian base in eastern stateDocumentation: Iran rebuilds military base in SyriaSatellite documentation reveals: These are the results of the offensive in SyriaShiites are coming: the new enemy across the border in SyriaIranian targets attacked in eastern Syria; An Israeli skier fell in southern LebanonAccording to publications, Foreigners Israel is developing a series of Jericho ground missiles whose range reaches thousands of kilometers and capable of carrying nuclear warheads as well.Israel has never fired a ground-to-ground missile operationally, and it is alleged that on several occasions it has revealed this ability to deter its enemies.Meanwhile, US Navy sources on Wednesday reported to the Associated Press that a US Navy warship had seized an Iranian ship and a "large pool" of Iran-guided missile parts intended for the Houthi insurgents in Yemen. At the same time, the New York Times revealed that US intelligence agencies had sent him information that Iran was delivering missiles to Iraq that could hit Israel and Saudi Arabia.Earlier this week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. The Iranian issue was at the center of the two meeting's meeting, in the shadow of growing concern over Iranian attacks in the Middle East.