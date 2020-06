China-India border meeting injects hopes to ease tension; ‘bottom line’ with India non-negotiable: experts

But the Indian military must halt any constructing defense facilities across the border into Chinese territory in the Galwan Valley region, and stop crossing the border to create conflicts, which allows no wiggling room and is the fundamental sincerity the Indian side has to offer

Chinese border defense troops have bolstered border control measures and made necessary moves in response to India's recent, illegal construction of defense facilities across the border into Chinese territory in the Galwan Valley region

India has been crossing the boundary line in the Galwan Valley region and entering Chinese territory. The Indian side built defense fortifications and created obstacles to disrupt Chinese border defense troops' normal patrol activities, purposefully instigated conflicts, and attempted to unilaterally change the current border control situation

The Indian side might have miscalculated the situation, and tried to press China to make compromise by creating troubles amid the COVID-19 pandemic

there is still a possibility that India would adopt a hard-line stance during the military meeting, as a way of shifting focus from its domestic difficulties of containing the COVID-19

From May, China has physically stopped Indian patrols from proceeding beyond Finger 4, effectively giving China full control over the entire area. Reports say the Chinese have moved between 5,000 to 10,000 troops to three places, which are no longer accessible to India. This is the problem and this is why we are talking today. What India wants and has failed to get at the previous talks is for the Chinese to go away from our land.The day before the June 6 talks, India’s foreign ministry met with China’s and put out a statement saying that the issue would be resolved through “peaceful discussion”. Meaning that Narendra Modi has ruled out fighting to take back our land and believes that we can get it back through talks. Presumably the talks would not have consisted of India’s general pleading with the Chinese general.Armies exist because the capacity for violence is required for a state to compel another state to stop doing what it is doing. India appears to have surrendered that option when it comes to the Ladakh intrusion and capture. Was that a wise decision before a negotiation?"The due meeting of military generals from the two sides near the site would be conducted in a restrained fashion., " Song Zhongping, a military expert and TV commentator, told the Global Times on Saturday., a source close to Chinese military told the Global Times in May.Since early May,, the military source said.," Hu told the Global Times on Saturday.The Indian side should now understand that border disputes can only be resolved in good faith from both sides, rather than exerting pressure on the other side when encountering difficulties, Hu noted. "India has clearly underestimated China's capability to cope with the COVID epidemic in the country."Indian officials said both sides would first focus on getting both the Indian army and the People's Liberation Army to pull back additional troops and equipment deployed in the area, according to the Reuters report.Chinese observers predict that the military of the two countries, after Saturday's high-level meeting, will cease operations "to certain extent," but the border tension may continue, mainly due to India's tendency of playing petty tricks on the border.However,, Zhao Gancheng, a research fellow at the Shanghai Institute for International Studies, told the Global Times on Saturday.China should be prepared for further escalating tension, and China does not fear such an outcome, Zhao said.Chinese and Indian leaders held an informal summit in 2018 and reached an important consensus. The high-ranking officials of both countries maintained frequent contacts over the past two years, and Indian leaders showed strategic calmness.