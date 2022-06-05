What's new

In just one and a Half Years, the Price of Petrol Doubles and Rations? - How can a common man survive? [Video]

Problem is not just inflation, problem is 1 guy earns and feeds 5-7 people in a family - his wife and his 3-4 kids.

Kam Bachay Khushal Gharana.

Women empowerment.
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
Problem is injustice is society. Different law for rich and poor
Injustice and different laws still does not justify people's wrong life choices and over expectation from their society/govt/foreign countries/organistions due to their sense of entitlement. NOBODY OWES YOU ANYTHING.

You earn minimum wage, you feed yourself.
You earn more than minimum, now is the time to get married in simplest ways provided your partner also earns atleast a minimum.
You both earn and save for a while and then have a kid. Then you give a long gap and second(and hopefully last) kid.
Problem is, 1 guy earns and feeds 5-7 people and then cries about inflation.
 

