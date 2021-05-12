What's new

In January, PM Modi Had Expressed India’s Victory Over COVID-19

D

d00od00o

FULL MEMBER
Oct 17, 2018
898
0
1,004
Country
United States
Location
United States
In January, PM Modi Had Expressed India’s Victory Over COVID-19
PM Modi had said that India is one of the countries that has successfully controlled coronavirus.
The Quint23 Apr 2021, 7:40 PM IST
As India bears witness to the horrors unfolding during the second wave of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January had declared India as one of the countries that had successfully controlled coronavirus.

“India took a proactive public participation approach and developed a COVID-specific health infrastructure and trained its resources to fight COVID,” PM Modi had claimed whilst addressing the World Economic Forum’s Davos Dialogue virtually on 28 January 2021.

Meanwhile, India on Friday, 23 April, reported the world's biggest-ever daily surge in COVID-19 infections on Thursday, 22 April, with over 3.32 lakh new cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

Presently, the country’s daily infection tally has reached an all-time high, with over two lakh COVID-19 cases being recorded everyday since 15 April. The first wave, in comparison, had seen a peak of 97,400 infections recorded in 24-hours.

The second wave has not only broken records in the rate of infections, but has had a catastrophic effect on the country’s health infrastructure, with several states and Union territories, including New Delhi reporting an acute shortage of medical oxygen, hospital beds, medications, and other health facilities.
 
D

d00od00o

FULL MEMBER
Oct 17, 2018
898
0
1,004
Country
United States
Location
United States
vi-va said:
Click to expand...
Indians have the habit of speaking too soon and declaring victory before it's over.

India to become superpower by 2012: Kalam

India Superpower 2020: Tracing the brief history of a spectacularly incorrect prediction
vi-va said:
Click to expand...
:omghaha::omghaha::omghaha:

Indian prime minister claims genetic science existed in ancient times
Maseeh Rahman
This article is more than 6 years old
Narendra Modi gives examples of Karna and Ganesha to support view that cosmetic surgery and reproductive genetics used thousands of years ago
Ganesh is carried by devotees in a religious procession in New Delhi

Lord Ganesh is carried by devotees in a religious procession in New Delhi. Photograph: Getty Images
Tue 28 Oct 2014 10.29 EDT
Last modified on Wed 14 Feb 2018 16.44 EST
Hindu nationalists have long propagated their belief that many discoveries of modern science and technology were known to the people of ancient India. But now for the first time an Indian prime minister has endorsed these claims, maintaining that cosmetic surgery and reproductive genetics were practiced thousands of years ago.
As proof, Narendra Modi gave the examples of the warrior Karna from the Sanskrit epic Mahabharata and of the elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha.
“We can feel proud of what our country achieved in medical science at one point of time,” the prime minister told a gathering of doctors and other professionals at a hospital in Mumbai on Saturday. “We all read about Karna in the Mahabharata. If we think a little more, we realise that the Mahabharata says Karna was not born from his mother’s womb. This means that genetic science was present at that time. That is why Karna could be born outside his mother’s womb.”
Narendra Modi delivers his address in New Delhi

Narendra Modi delivers his address in New Delhi.Photograph: Prakash Singh/AFP/Getty Images
Modi went on: “We worship Lord Ganesha. There must have been some plastic surgeon at that time who got an elephant’s head on the body of a human being and began the practice of plastic surgery.”
While much of Modi’s speech was devoted to how to improve healthcare facilities in modern India, he also dwelt on ancient India’s “capabilities” in several fields.
“There must be many areas in which our ancestors made big contributions,” he said. “Some of these are well recognised. If we talk about space science, our ancestors had, at some point, displayed great strengths in space science. What people like Aryabhata had said centuries ago is being recognised by science today. What I mean to say is that we are a country which had these capabilities. We need to regain these.”
This is not the first time that Modi has publicly articulated such ideas. But he did so earlier as chief minister of Gujarat state, and not as prime minister. He also wrote the foreword to a book for school students in Gujarat which maintains, among other things, that the Hindu God Rama flew the first aeroplane and that stem cell technology was known in ancient India.
Modi’s claims at the Mumbai hospital initially went unreported in the Indian media, except on the website rediff.com.
But on Monday night Headlines Today TV talk show host Karan Thapar focused on it in his primetime programme, with opposition politicians criticising Modi. The speech has also been posted on the prime minister’s official website. No Indian scientist has come forward as yet to challenge him.
© 2021 Guardian News & Media Limited or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved. (modern)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom