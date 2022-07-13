What's new

In IIOJK complete shutdown being observed to mark Kashmir Martyrs’ Day |13th July 2022 .

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1547058448457781249

IIOJK: Complete shutdown being observed today to mark Kashmir Martyrs' Day

July 13, 2022
18920156291657682418.jpg

(File Photo)
In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, complete shutdown is being observed on Wednesday, to mark the Kashmir Martyrs’ Day.
Call for the strike has been given by All Parties Hurriyat Conference and supported by all pro-freedom organizations to commemorate the martyrdom of 22 Kashmiris by the forces of Dogra ruler on this day, in 1931.
People will assemble at the Martyrs’ Graveyard at Naqshband Sahib, in Srinagar to offer Fateha for the departed souls.
These twenty two Kashmiri martyrs were part of thousands of people assembled outside Central Jail, Srinagar, on July 13, in 1931 during the court proceedings against Abdul Qadeer, who had asked the people to defy the Dogra rule.
At the time of Namaz-e-Zuhr, a young man started Azaan and was shot dead by the Dogra soldiers. Another took his place and he too was martyred by the troops. In this way, 22 youth lost their lives till the Azaan was completed.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1547099231172923393




https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1547099285371736065



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1547099663496511488




Radio Pakistan News on Instagram: ": Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said Kashmir Martyrs' Day is a reminder of sacrifices which Kashmiris have rendered for their inalienable and UN-sanctioned right to self-determination. In a tweet, he

www.instagram.com www.instagram.com
 
