In Hong Kong, memories of China's Tiananmen Square massacre are being erased For decades it was a symbol of freedom on Chinese controlled soil: every June 4, come rain or shine, tens of thousands of people would descend on Victoria Park in Hong Kong to commemorate the victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.

Participants take part at the candlelight vigil at Victoria Park on June 4, 2018 in Hong Kong.In Hong Kong, memories of China's Tiananmen Square massacre are being erasedBy Jessie Yeung, CNNUpdated 0142 GMT (0942 HKT) June 4, 2022Hong Kong (CNN)The atmosphere would be at once defiant and somber. Speakers would demand accountability from the Chinese Communist Party for ordering the bloody military crackdown that cost the lives of hundreds, if not thousands, of unarmed pro-democracy protesters on that fateful day in Beijing.In memory of the dead, at 8 p.m. every year the park would turn into a sea of candles, held high by people vowing never to forget.This year, whether those candles light up once again will offer a litmus test for Hong Kong, its freedoms and aspirations, and its relationships to both the rest of China and the world.Authorities in mainland China have always done their best to erase all memory of the massacre: Censoring news reports, scrubbing all mentions from the internet, arresting and chasing into exile the organizers of the protests, and keeping the relatives of those who died under tight surveillance.