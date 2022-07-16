What's new

In historic decision, India opens opium market to private players

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

Sep 20, 2014
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1547910489522335748

MH.Yang

MH.Yang

Jul 21, 2021
Skull and Bones said:
This has good export potential to China.
Chinese law expressly stipulates that smuggling and trafficking more than 50g of heroin, or more than 50g of methamphetamine, or more than 1000g of opium, or more than 15kg of marijuana will be sentenced to death.

The proportion of drug addicts in China is very low, and there is no need to import drugs. As far as I know, India is one of the largest drug consumers in the world, and one in seven Indians is using drugs.

Punjab's drug menace: 'I wanted my son to die'

Drug-related deaths are surging in India's prosperous Punjab state. What's behind it?
M

mili

Jan 9, 2022
MH.Yang said:
................. As far as I know, India is one of the largest drug consumers in the world, and one in seven Indians is using drugs.

Punjab's drug menace: 'I wanted my son to die'

Drug-related deaths are surging in India's prosperous Punjab state. What's behind it?
If india data says 1 in 7 take drugs. the reality must be much higher.
Being born into a country like india alone is enough to push most into drugs.
 
F

Faxapis

Jul 12, 2022
MH.Yang said:
Punjab is not India. Punjab is 2.2 percent of Indian population.

However 8% of chinese are alcohol addicts.

Study Finds That 8% Of Chinese Men Are Problem Drinkers


sadoarange said:
Considering the situation with drugs and drug use in India, this is not a good idea.
lol. What is the situation with drugs and drug use in India ?
 

