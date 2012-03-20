In France, a 5-year prison sentence for choosing a doctor?

France has lost it. Officially. The whole of mankind is allowed to choose whichever doctor it sees as per the hippocratic oath. Nobody can force a patient to see a different-sex doctor against their will (assuming they are in a position to give consent).



I think France needs a psychiatrist, male or female, whichever it prefers.

Pure, unadulterated islamophobia.



The ONLY objective here is to target Muslims.



Since time immemorial, females have been able to request female caregivers if they wish for intimate procedures. What France is proposing is simply barbaric and uncivilized and I would love for any French forum user to challenge me on this. How can France call itself democratic if it intends to remove the right to this most basic of choices?



Imagine a female walking into a cervical smear appointment and not being able to choose a female technician (assuming the choice was available). Shocking.



Does France think only "Muslim terror-inspired females" want examination by female caregivers?



Wtf is wrong with your country French people? Seriously, i now thank God every day for the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Thank Allah (swt) for the battle of Agincourt. I never knew how stupid some people could be.