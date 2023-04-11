Get Ya Wig Split
Feb 22, 2017
In first, two US B1-B bomber jets to participate in joint exercise in India
For the first time, two B1-B heavy bomber jets of the US Air Force will participate in the 'Cope India' exercise later this week. The exercise comes amid current geopolitical tensions and China's aggression in the Indo-Pacific region.
By India Today News Desk: Two B1-B heavy bomber jets of the US Air Force, for the first time, will be a part of the 'Cope India' exercise, a joint India-US mega air drills that began on Monday. The B1 heavy bomber jets will participate in the exercise this week.
Amid the current geopolitical situation and China's exerting coercion in the Indo-Pacific region, the exercise started off in Kalaikunda and comprised American platforms that include a fleet of F-15 E fighter jets, C-130 and C-17 transport aircraft.
@beijingwalker good luck