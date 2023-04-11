What's new

In first, two US B1-B bomber jets to participate in joint exercise in India

Get Ya Wig Split

Get Ya Wig Split

For the first time, two B1-B heavy bomber jets of the US Air Force will participate in the 'Cope India' exercise later this week. The exercise comes amid current geopolitical tensions and China's aggression in the Indo-Pacific region.

By India Today News Desk: Two B1-B heavy bomber jets of the US Air Force, for the first time, will be a part of the 'Cope India' exercise, a joint India-US mega air drills that began on Monday. The B1 heavy bomber jets will participate in the exercise this week.

Amid the current geopolitical situation and China's exerting coercion in the Indo-Pacific region, the exercise started off in Kalaikunda and comprised American platforms that include a fleet of F-15 E fighter jets, C-130 and C-17 transport aircraft.

@beijingwalker good luck
 
Abdul Rehman Majeed

Why antiquated B1?

Why not B2 or B21?

Proves that US does not trust India.
 
nahtanbob

Sam6536

Good for showcasing strategic depth in the region.
 

