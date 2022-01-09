In first, Saudi daily appoints rabbi as a regulars columnist

Muhammed45
SENIOR MEMBER
- Oct 2, 2015
- 7,775
- -9
- Country
-
- Location
-
Prominent Saudi daily "Arab News" - which is published mainly in Saudi Arabia and the Persian Gulf - has appointed Rabbi Marc Schneier as a regular current affairs columnist.
Schneier is a well-known American rabbi who founded and heads "The Foundation for Ethnic Understanding", which seeks to strengthen Jewish-Muslim ties.
Rabbi Marc Schneier, new columnist of Khademein Haramein Sharifein. A colonial spy in disguise of Judaism.
Schneier is a well-known American rabbi who founded and heads "The Foundation for Ethnic Understanding", which seeks to strengthen Jewish-Muslim ties.
Rabbi Marc Schneier, new columnist of Khademein Haramein Sharifein. A colonial spy in disguise of Judaism.