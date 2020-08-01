In fear of Quad, China plans to double nuclear arsenal

Prince Kassad
China plans to double its stockpile of nuclear warheads in the next decade, including those designed to be carried atop ballistic missiles that can reach the United States, the Pentagon said in a report released Tuesday.
Even with such increases, China’s nuclear force would be far smaller than that of the United States, which has an estimated 3,800 warheads in active status and others in reserve. China’s nuclear warhead stockpile is estimated to be in the low 200s.
China plans to double nuclear arsenal, Pentagon says
