In fear of Quad, China plans to double nuclear arsenal

Prince Kassad

Apr 19, 2020
China plans to double its stockpile of nuclear warheads in the next decade, including those designed to be carried atop ballistic missiles that can reach the United States, the Pentagon said in a report released Tuesday.
Even with such increases, China’s nuclear force would be far smaller than that of the United States, which has an estimated 3,800 warheads in active status and others in reserve. China’s nuclear warhead stockpile is estimated to be in the low 200s.
China plans to double nuclear arsenal, Pentagon says

China plans to double its stockpile of nuclear warheads in the next decade, including those designed to be carried atop ballistic missiles that can reach the United States, the Pentagon said in a new report.
vi-va

vi-va

Jan 23, 2019
Gosh, those poor editors knew China Nuclear Strategy than most of analysts.
I can make up those kind of news every 10 minutes.
 
casual

casual

Jan 8, 2011
If they really believe China only has 200 nuke warheads currently then I don't know what to say.
 
S10

S10

Nov 13, 2009
US has approximately 6000 warheads. I believe China needs to at least reach 1500 to form credible capability, 500 warheads ready to launch, 500 in storage and 500 undergoing maintenance at any given time.
 
Top