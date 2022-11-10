FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ELITE MEMBER
- Sep 26, 2018
- 13,018
- 20
- Country
-
- Location
-
- COAS meets troops at two garrisons as part of his farewell visit.
- he tells troops to serve nation no matter what the circumstances.
- COAS appreciates formations for their excellent performance.
In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the army chief's comments came during his visit to Sialkot and Mangla garrisons as part of his farewell visits to various formations.
The COAS appreciated formations for their excellent performance during various operations, training, and natural calamities.
Earlier, on arrival at Sialkot, Lieutenant General Muhammad Aamer received the army chief and at Mangla garrison, Lieutenant General Ayman Bilal Safdar had received him.
'Stay focused on professional duties'Just a day earlier, the army chief had directed the troops to always stay focused on their professional duties in the service of the nation.
COAS expressed the views on arrival at Peshwar Corps Headquarters, where he laid a floral wreath at Shahuada (martyrs) monument.
Later, the COAS addressed officers and men of the Peshawar Corps, where he appreciated the formation for its monumental efforts in achieving peace and stability.
“We owe it to the sacrifices of our shuhada for providing a secure and enabling environment for socio-economic development in newly merged districts in particular and KP in general,” the COAS said.
Earlier, on arrival at Corps Headquarters, the COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat.
In farewell meetings, COAS Gen Bajwa tells troops to keep serving nation with same zeal
COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa meets troops at two garrisons as part of his farewell visit
www.geo.tv