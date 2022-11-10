What's new

In farewell meetings, COAS Gen Bajwa tells troops to keep serving nation with same zeal

1668100113490.png


  • COAS meets troops at two garrisons as part of his farewell visit.
  • he tells troops to serve nation no matter what the circumstances.
  • COAS appreciates formations for their excellent performance.
RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday advised armed forces to keep serving the nation with the same zeal and commitment no matter what the circumstances.
In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the army chief's comments came during his visit to Sialkot and Mangla garrisons as part of his farewell visits to various formations.
The COAS appreciated formations for their excellent performance during various operations, training, and natural calamities.
Earlier, on arrival at Sialkot, Lieutenant General Muhammad Aamer received the army chief and at Mangla garrison, Lieutenant General Ayman Bilal Safdar had received him.

'Stay focused on professional duties'​

Just a day earlier, the army chief had directed the troops to always stay focused on their professional duties in the service of the nation.
COAS expressed the views on arrival at Peshwar Corps Headquarters, where he laid a floral wreath at Shahuada (martyrs) monument.
Later, the COAS addressed officers and men of the Peshawar Corps, where he appreciated the formation for its monumental efforts in achieving peace and stability.
“We owe it to the sacrifices of our shuhada for providing a secure and enabling environment for socio-economic development in newly merged districts in particular and KP in general,” the COAS said.
Earlier, on arrival at Corps Headquarters, the COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat.
In farewell meetings, COAS Gen Bajwa tells troops to keep serving nation with same zeal

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa meets troops at two garrisons as part of his farewell visit
Solid advice from general Bajwa.

My advice to general Bajwa is to continue serving his pockets.
 
Why he has to tell this, this is a given.

Will it bring back Arshad Sharif, the most competent and educated investigative journalist in Pakistan, killed in cold blood by the Mil-Intelligence. He is the handler here and the regime change master mind.


1668101266683.png
 
I wish this lanti retires in Europe or North America. Oversea Pakistanis can then make this piece of shit life miserable.
 

