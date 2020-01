Which is why the diaspora hopes for the development of the mother country.



I have seen, with my own eyes, how members of the Chinese diaspora in New York has gone from quietly living their lives and limiting how they speak to Americans in the 90s, to now how they walk with a sense of stability and equality. They are more willing to demand respect, and this is best seen in how Asian Students sued Harvard for limiting how many Asians were allowed in on merit.



Muslims are for the most part one if not two generations behind the Chinese in their revival. Muslims are living through their Century of humiliation.

Click to expand...