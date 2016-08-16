What's new

In dog fight with Greek air force a Turkish F-16 heavily damaged but pilot is safe!

Patriot786b2

Patriot786b2

Apr 14, 2019
I just heard the news and reporting it on the skirmish between their dog fight occuring. If ex-NATO Turkish F-16 can't prevent Greek fighter aircraft than who has the most cutting edge technology in their weapons? Maybe this Turkish pilot wasn't upto the combat standard. They're saying the Turkish F-16 is barely salvageable due to heavy dog fight occuring due to damages in engagement? But also note the information source is Greek we have to hear from our Turkish side for facts?

Source https://greekcitytimes.com/2020/09/...-damaged-after-dog-fighting-with-greek-pilot/
 
C

CriticalThought

Oct 10, 2016
If what's written in the article is valid, then there was no dogfight. The Turks made a scramb for their base. It doesn't show dog fighting skills, it doesn't show that the F-16 is inferior in any way. It does show a lack of planning and foresight on the part of the Turks. If you have been flying over enemy territory for several minutes and nothing has happened - you are in serious trouble.
 
