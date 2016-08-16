In dog fight with Greek air force a Turkish F-16 heavily damaged but pilot is safe!

Patriot786b2
I just heard the news and reporting it on the skirmish between their dog fight occuring. If ex-NATO Turkish F-16 can't prevent Greek fighter aircraft than who has the most cutting edge technology in their weapons? Maybe this Turkish pilot wasn't upto the combat standard. They're saying the Turkish F-16 is barely salvageable due to heavy dog fight occuring due to damages in engagement? But also note the information source is Greek we have to hear from our Turkish side for facts?
Source https://greekcitytimes.com/2020/09/...-damaged-after-dog-fighting-with-greek-pilot/
