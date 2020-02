It's a hard decision to quarantine a whole city, very few governments in the world are willing to play the role of a villain. 壮士断腕.



Many posters were out in force accusing China of delayed and slow response to quarantine and contain this unknown new virus when it first emerged in Wuhan city. Now over 2 months after the emergence of this virus let's see how quickly other countries and governments deal with it when it hits.

