What's new

In China, Worries About a Weakened Russia Prompt a Rethink

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
14,267
3
19,585
Country
United States
Location
United States
China’s leadership is growing worried that increased Western military support for Ukraine will severely weaken Russia, a key partner for Beijing in its heightened competition with the U.S. and its allies.

Ukraine’s robust battlefield resistance has prompted a rethink in Beijing, making it more inclined to push for a cease-fire to prevent further Russian setbacks—or even a larger-scale defeat, according to people close to Chinese decision-making.

www.wsj.com

In China, Worries About a Weakened Russia Prompt a Rethink

Concern that a Russian setback in Ukraine would cripple China’s partner against the West helps drive Beijing’s push for an end to the war.
www.wsj.com www.wsj.com
 
F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
14,267
3
19,585
Country
United States
Location
United States
The Russians are getting crushed to the point where the Chinese are begging Russia for a cease fire. That’s how laughable it’s become for Russia.

The US has essentially steam rolled Russia with shoulder fired anti armor missiles, a couple hundred howitzers, and 20 HIMARS.

Not even a single piece of US armor has entered Ukraine yet.
 
kankan326

kankan326

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 7, 2011
4,745
-13
10,711
Country
China
Location
China
F-22Raptor said:
The Russians are getting crushed to the point where the Chinese are begging Russia for a cease fire. That’s how laughable it’s become for Russia.

The US has essentially steam rolled Russia with shoulder fired anti armor missiles, a couple hundred howitzers, and 20 HIMARS.

Not even a single piece of US armor has entered Ukraine yet.
Click to expand...
Sounds familiar. Americans and Indians are similiar. They are all optimistic for things that haven't happened.

Remember US broasted how their financial nuclear bomb and HIMARS would destory Russia?
 
Last edited:
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
54,870
-23
97,489
Country
China
Location
China
Both Russia and the west are being weakened, a typical war of attriction now, both are losers

www.wsj.com

WSJ News Exclusive | Ukraine War Is Depleting U.S. Ammunition Stockpiles, Sparking Pentagon Concern

The level of one type of combat rounds in storage is ‘uncomfortably low,’ and the military is studying how to fill its ammunition needs while supplying Kyiv.
www.wsj.com www.wsj.com

微信图片_20230220233543.png
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
18,719
-26
34,942
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
F-22Raptor said:
China’s leadership is growing worried that increased Western military support for Ukraine will severely weaken Russia, a key partner for Beijing in its heightened competition with the U.S. and its allies.

Ukraine’s robust battlefield resistance has prompted a rethink in Beijing, making it more inclined to push for a cease-fire to prevent further Russian setbacks—or even a larger-scale defeat, according to people close to Chinese decision-making.

www.wsj.com

In China, Worries About a Weakened Russia Prompt a Rethink

Concern that a Russian setback in Ukraine would cripple China’s partner against the West helps drive Beijing’s push for an end to the war.
www.wsj.com www.wsj.com
Click to expand...

Americans and their wishful thinking LOL

F-22Raptor said:
The Russians are getting crushed to the point where the Chinese are begging Russia for a cease fire. That’s how laughable it’s become for Russia.

The US has essentially steam rolled Russia with shoulder fired anti armor missiles, a couple hundred howitzers, and 20 HIMARS.

Not even a single piece of US armor has entered Ukraine yet.
Click to expand...

LOL Dude quit smoking stuff.
 
E

etylo

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 9, 2021
2,673
-21
2,307
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Russia is not going to stop until it wins or achieves its objectives, likewise Ukraine is not going to stop until it recovers its territories. So, the war stops when there is a total winner and a total loser in the war.
 
Zsari

Zsari

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 21, 2014
2,032
1
3,531
Country
China
Location
United States
F-22Raptor said:
The Russians are getting crushed to the point where the Chinese are begging Russia for a cease fire. That’s how laughable it’s become for Russia.

The US has essentially steam rolled Russia with shoulder fired anti armor missiles, a couple hundred howitzers, and 20 HIMARS.

Not even a single piece of US armor has entered Ukraine yet.
Click to expand...

A weakened Russia isn't China's concern at all, as long as Russia does not capitulate. Just as the west saw it as to its own advantage to drain Russia in Ukraine regardless how battered Ukraine gets, China saw US occupying itself with Russia as the best thing that could happen. However many resources the US throw into Ukraine is however many resources US cannot use against China.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
How China continues to lose friends in Central and Eastern Europe
2
Replies
15
Views
672
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
onebyone
China's trade surplus swells to $877.6B as exports grow
Replies
1
Views
180
datafreak
D
Song Hong
Taiwan to extend mandatory military service to one year, citing China threat
Replies
0
Views
230
Song Hong
Song Hong
F-22Raptor
China should ‘worry’ about Taiwan 2027 timeline, J-20 is just ‘OK’ fighter and “isn’t anything to lose sleep over”: US PACAF chief
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
115
Views
5K
jhungary
jhungary
beijingwalker
Russia won’t end Ukraine war without push from China, experts say
Replies
1
Views
179
etylo
E

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom