In China, Worries About a Weakened Russia Prompt a Rethink

F-22Raptor said: The Russians are getting crushed to the point where the Chinese are begging Russia for a cease fire. That’s how laughable it’s become for Russia.



The US has essentially steam rolled Russia with shoulder fired anti armor missiles, a couple hundred howitzers, and 20 HIMARS.



Not even a single piece of US armor has entered Ukraine yet. Click to expand...

A weakened Russia isn't China's concern at all, as long as Russia does not capitulate. Just as the west saw it as to its own advantage to drain Russia in Ukraine regardless how battered Ukraine gets, China saw US occupying itself with Russia as the best thing that could happen. However many resources the US throw into Ukraine is however many resources US cannot use against China.