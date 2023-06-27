In China, world’s largest hybrid solar-hydro plant produces electricity on Tibetan Plateau ​

Kela plant in Sichuan is part of a huge renewable production base planned by the Chinese government to generate clean energy for 100 million households

This technology solves the safe connection of solar power with the grid and prevents wastage, addressing solar power’s inherent dependence on the weather

The Kela Photovoltaic Power Station is a key renewable energy project for Sichuan province. Photo: Xinhua

The first phase of the hydro-solar hybrid project of Lianghekou Hydropower Station on the Yalong River – the Kela photovoltaic power station – was connected to the power grid on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua

For the first time, the Kela project has raised the scale of global “water-solar complementary” projects to 1 millionkW, and will play a leading role in serving China’s “dual carbon” goals, says Chinese state media. Photo: Xinhua