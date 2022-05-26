In charts: How lockdowns in China are impacting trade with India​

beijingwalker
In charts: How lockdowns in China are impacting trade with IndiaSunainaa Chadha / TIMESOFINDIA.COM / Updated: May 24, 2022, 17:06 IST
NEW DELHI: The stringent restrictions imposed by China to curb Covid-19 transmission could hurt India’s domestic manufacturers as supplies of key import items such as plastic, chemicals and mechanical equipment have slowed down, rating agency Crisil said.
As part of its zero-Covid policy, China has instituted tough restrictions in major cities due to which supplier delivery times are deteriorating, and new export orders have declined, too.
China’s exports slowed to 3.9% on-year in April, from 14.7% growth seen in March. Retail sales contracted to -11.1% on-year in April (from -3.5% in March).
The lockdowns in China have caused major supply-chain disruptions and these may impact India more directly, given it’s large import dependence on China in several segments, noted Crisil.
In fact, China is India’s biggest import partner. At $94.2 billion, China accounted for 15.5% of India’s total merchandise imports of $609 billion in fiscal year 2022.
China remains the largest supplier of a number of goods for India
India’s goods exports to China were $21.2 billion (stagnant compared with fiscal 2021), while imports from China surged to $94.2 billion in FY22 from $65.3 billion the year before.
As a result, the trade deficit with China increased drastically to $73 billion in FY22 from $44 billion in FY21. This implies that
India’s dependence on China for imports has reversed gains made prior to the pandemic.
The pandemic has pushed up India’s trade deficit with China
In fiscal year 2021, when India’s economy contracted 6.6% and overall imports shrank 17%, imports from China held steady at $65.2 billion, reflecting stickiness of Chinese imports and surge in demand for electronic goods (key imports from China) during the pandemic, noted Crisil.
Imports from China quite entrenched
India’s dependence on Chinese imports has increased in the past decade, especially computer hardware, electronic components and organic chemicals.
A total of 15 commodities make two-thirds of all imports from China compared with just three from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) — India’s second largest import partner.
Moreover, China is the largest supplier of over 16 key imports to India (leaving out petroleum products and precious metals) and accounts for more than 20% of imports for key industrial/ consumption goods.
Additionally, in many top imports from China, India’s overall import dependence has increased over the years as seen in the chart below:
India’s dependence on Chinese imports has increased in the past decade
This suggests that in the event of a slowdown of imports from China, it will be difficult to fill the gap either by ramping up domestic production or via imports from other countries.
Moreover, this can cause supply disruptions for the Indian manufacturing industry and impact consumers directly in imports of finished goods such as consumer electronics.
"This underlines the criticality of success in realising India’s target of reducing import dependence via Make in India or the Production-linked incentive scheme," noted Crisil.
“Supply-chain disruptions in China will likely persist through the rest of year… In such a scenario, further slowdown in imports from China could potentially affect manufacturing activity domestically,” said Dharmakriti Joshi, chief economist at Crisil.
Persisting lockdowns in China and its consequent impact on India’s key imports could create headwinds for domestic industrial activity
The report also pointed to a contraction in imports of electrical machinery, boilers and mechanical appliances, and base metals.
