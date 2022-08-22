In Case You Forgot, the "D" in PDM Means "Democratic"

Four and a half month of PDM or Pakistan Democratic Movement government in Pakistan
Cases against Imran Riaz Khan and also arrested and banned from TV
Cases against journalist Arshad Sharif
Cases against journalist Sabir Shakir
Journalist Sami Ibrahim attacked
Journalist Ayaz Amir attacked
Journalist Jameel Farooqui arrested and tortured
TV Channel ARY blocked
TV Channel BOL blocked during Imran Khan speech
Youtube blocked during Imran Khan speech
Shehbaz Gill arrested on flimsy grounds and tortured
Dozens of FIR's against opposition leaders on flimsy grounds
Cases against opposition party on blasphemy
Cases against opposition party on treason
No respect for mandate of opposition party
Cases against kids for social media posts
In case you have forgotten
"D" in PDM still stands for democracy
Yup that's it. That is the joke
