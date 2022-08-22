In Case You Forgot, the "D" in PDM Means "Democratic"

Four and a half month of PDM or Pakistan Democratic Movement government in PakistanCases against Imran Riaz Khan and also arrested and banned from TVCases against journalist Arshad SharifCases against journalist Sabir ShakirJournalist Sami Ibrahim attackedJournalist Ayaz Amir attackedJournalist Jameel Farooqui arrested and torturedTV Channel ARY blockedTV Channel BOL blocked during Imran Khan speechYoutube blocked during Imran Khan speechShehbaz Gill arrested on flimsy grounds and torturedDozens of FIR's against opposition leaders on flimsy groundsCases against opposition party on blasphemyCases against opposition party on treasonNo respect for mandate of opposition partyCases against kids for social media postsIn case you have forgotten"D" in PDM still stands for democracyYup that's it. That is the joke